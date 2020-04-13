UP Govt Delivers Khadi Masks at Doorsteps of People

Navneet Sehgal, Principal Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, told IANS: "The khadi masks are being prepared by women SHGs of the Village Development Department. They have been given six lakh metres of cloth, with eight masks made from one metre and another 1-2 from cloth cuttings. In this way, about 50 lakh masks will be made. A pair of masks will cost Rs 20-22 in the market."He pointed out that cloth weavers as well as village women making masks would thus be provided source of income. He said that the activists of Sahayata Group will deliver the masks to the market.Sehgal said: "The masks will be best quality, three-layers ones and available in packings of two. Training for making masks has been sourced out to an organization called Indian Green Khadi."According to information received from the department, there are about 2,000 self-help groups of women in the state at present, with nearly 2 million women beneficiaries.At present, there are about six lakh cotton and khadi weavers in the state. The central and state governments give 20 and 15 per cent subsidies on khadi clothes respectively. 5 per cent grant from the state goes directly to the accounts of weavers.The masks will be distributed through the Rural Development Department and Gram Panchayats. These can take the help of post offices, banks and other NGOs. Many institutions are contacting the Khadi and Village Industries Department for this.(Vivek Tripathi can be contacted at vivek.t@ians.in)Source: IANS