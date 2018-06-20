medindia
Unsafe Sex may Increase Due to Alcohol and Marijuana Use

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 20, 2018 at 5:54 PM Sexual Health News
Alcohol and marijuana, when used separately or combined, increase the risk of condomless sex among young adults, a new study finds.

This increased likelihood was greater for women than for men on days with alcohol or marijuana use, each alone but especially when combined.
Unsafe Sex may Increase Due to Alcohol and Marijuana Use
Unsafe Sex may Increase Due to Alcohol and Marijuana Use

The study included 290 young adults (18-25 years of age) who reported either alcohol or marijuana use. For females, compared with days with no substance use, the estimated risk of condomless sex increased by a factor of 2.12 on alcohol use days, 1.89 on marijuana use days, and 3.39 on dual-use days. Among males, the odds of condomless sex increased only slightly on alcohol use or marijuana use days, but increased by a factor of 1.71 on dual-use days.

"Our goal is to identify patterns of substance use associated with heightened risk. We are excited about these findings and their public health implications," said lead author Dr. Jumi Hayaki, of the College of the Holy Cross.

The complete study is published in The American Journal on Addictions.

Source: Eurekalert

RuanGreyling

