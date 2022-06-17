About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Unraveling the Mystery of Genes Important for Brain Development

by Dr. Jayashree on June 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Unraveling the Mystery of Genes Important for Brain Development

The mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells, shows new research led by the University of Bath. The findings are published in PLOS Genetics.

Despite their prevalence in genes coding for lncRNA in the genome (estimates range from 18,000-60,000 lncRNA genes in the human genome compared to 20,000 protein-coding genes), these segments of DNA were once written off as junk precisely because the information contained within them does not result in the production of a protein.

Genes Working Together For Brain And Nerve Function

Although the function of most lncRNA genes remains a mystery, a subset is co-expressed in the brain along with neighboring genes that code for proteins involved in gene expression control.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory


An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
Advertisement


In other words, genes for these lncRNAs and their protein-coding neighbors work as a pair. Together, they regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells, particularly in the brain during embryonic development and in early life.

The new study describes the regulatory pathway involved in controlling the levels of one of these gene pairs. Their location and quantity in the genome need to be carefully coordinated, as does the timing of their activity.
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power


Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.
Advertisement

"We previously defined one of the most profound functions for lncRNA in the brain and our new study identifies an important signaling pathway that acts to coordinate the expression of this lncRNA and the key protein-coding gene that it is paired with," explains Dr. Keith Vance, lead author of the study from the Department of Biology & Biochemistry at Bath.

This new research takes us closer to understanding the basic biology of nerve cells and how they are produced. Regenerative medicine is the end-game and with further research, we hope to develop a deeper understanding of how lncRNA genes operate in the brain.

This knowledge could be important for scientists looking for ways to replace defective neurons and restore nerve function - for instance in people who have had strokes.



Source: Medindia
Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?


Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the brain processes causing changes in brain structure? Learn what happens to the brain when you multitask.
Advertisement

First Woman to Suffer Brain Inflammation After Mild Covid-19 Infection

First Woman to Suffer Brain Inflammation After Mild Covid-19 Infection


Young and healthy 26-year-old woman suffered brain inflammation called CNS lymphocytic vasculitis after mild COVID-19 infection and underwent a series of corticosteroid-based treatments. After six months, the lesions decreased and no new lesions had formed.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
AtaxiaAtaxia
Language Areas in The BrainLanguage Areas in The Brain
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young ChildrenNutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Weaver SyndromeWeaver Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Weaver Syndrome Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Sanatogen Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Daily Calorie Requirements Drug Side Effects Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Indian Medical Journals Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close