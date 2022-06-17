Unraveling the Mystery of Genes Important for Brain Development

The mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells, shows new research led by the University of Bath. The findings are published in PLOS Genetics.



Despite their prevalence in genes coding for lncRNA in the genome (estimates range from 18,000-60,000 lncRNA genes in the human genome compared to 20,000 protein-coding genes), these segments of DNA were once written off as junk precisely because the information contained within them does not result in the production of a protein.



Genes Working Together For Brain And Nerve Function

Although the function of most lncRNA genes remains a mystery, a subset is co-expressed in the brain along with neighboring genes that code for proteins involved in gene expression control.