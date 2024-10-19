About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Unraveling the Mystery Behind Ulcerative Colitis Severity

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 19 2024 2:50 AM

Danish researchers have made a breakthrough in understanding why ulcerative colitis manifests more severely in some patients, offering hope for personalized medicine, as published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA (1 Trusted Source
HLA-DRB1*01:03 and Severe Ulcerative Colitis

Go to source).
Ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel disease characterized by abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fatigue, affects millions worldwide, most of whom are diagnosed at a young age.

Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.
While some patients manage the condition with relative ease, others face severe complications, frequent hospitalizations, and extensive treatments, making the progression of the disease unpredictable.

Now, researchers from the Center for Molecular Prediction of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (PREDICT) at Aalborg University, have identified a genetic variant that may help predict which patients are likely to develop severe ulcerative colitis.

Their study could guide more targeted treatment strategies.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.
"We have long known about this gene and its connection to colitis. However, we have now demonstrated that the same gene can predict whether a patient will require more intensive treatment, including higher medication doses or major surgery. This knowledge is critical as we aim to tailor treatments more effectively," says PhD student and lead author, Marie Vibeke Vestergaard.

More Aggressive Treatment from the Outset

The study, which analyzed both genetic data and Danish health records, found that around three percent of patients with ulcerative colitis carry a specific genetic variant – HLA-DRB1*01:03.

New Index for Ulcerative Colitis Management
New Index for Ulcerative Colitis Management
Learn how the healing and recurrence of ulcerative colitis can be predicted using the Inflammatory Cell Enumeration Index (ICEI).
Among this group, over 40 percent underwent major gastrointestinal surgery within the first three years of diagnosis—compared to only nine percent of those without the variant.

“This is a group of patients who are especially hard-hit by the disease,” says Vestergaard.

Statins Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Statins Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Statins could serve as a promising preventive measure against colorectal cancer for individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
“In cases of ulcerative colitis, early intervention is essential to prevent the disease from progressing and damaging the intestines. Our hope is that this discovery will allow doctors to closely monitor these patients from the very start, potentially administering more aggressive treatment early on.”

Vestergaard explains that preventing disease progression could not only improve patient outcomes but also reduce societal healthcare costs.

“By targeting treatment more precisely from the beginning, we can avoid the inefficiencies of trial-and-error approaches,” she adds.

A Significant Genetic Effect

Head of Genomics at PREDICT, Associate Professor Aleksejs Sazonovs, was surprised by the strength of the findings, noting the substantial impact of a single genetic variant.

"I'm extremely proud of the work we’ve done at PREDICT, demonstrating how Denmark’s unique health data and biobank resources can benefit patients worldwide. As rates of inflammatory bowel diseases continue to rise in Western countries, the more we understand about the underlying genetics, the better we can treat and prevent these conditions."

Sazonovs emphasized that while the results are promising, they must be validated through external studies. The next step will involve clinical trials to assess the impact of intensified monitoring and early treatment in patients with the genetic variant.

Reference:
  1. HLA-DRB1*01:03 and Severe Ulcerative Colitis - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2825074)


Source-Eurekalert


