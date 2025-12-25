Unraveling the Genetic Secrets of Inherited Blindness

Explore the genetic paradox: Why do thousands of people with inherited blindness genes still have healthy vision?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Low population penetrance of variants associated with inherited retinal degenerations



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Refuting the #genetic_blindness parable. Study shows 72% of blindness gene carriers never lose their sight. Overturning the ‘genes are destiny’ dogma opens new doors for #retinal_research. #blindness_awareness #eye_health #Mendeliangenetics #retinal_degeneration

Why We Thought Genetic Blindness Was 100% Certain?

Previous Mendelian Assumptions were Overturned for Healthy Population

Quantifying the Actual Rate of Blindness from Biobank Data

Need for New Insights in Genetic Understanding and Novel Therapies

Low population penetrance of variants associated with inherited retinal degenerations - (https://www.cell.com/ajhg/fulltext/S0002-9297(25)00466-5?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0002929725004665%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)

. What factors protect the rest of population (70%) from the myth of genetic destiny?The revelation was made by landmark research from Mass General Brigham, published in.(By investigating large-scale biobank data, researchers proved thatThe findings suggest that other unknown factors are influencing sight issues,This research clears the way for new genetic testing and retinal treatments focusing on those protective secret factors.For more than a century,This paradigm has been supported by decades of studies in patients and families affected by many genetic disorders, including IRDs, which are the leading cause of legal blindness in working adults.Like other Mendelian diseases,“Our study indicates that the number of people in the general population with genetic variants linked to inherited retinal disorders is much higher than previously thought, and population penetrance of these genes is markedly lower than traditionally assumed,” said senior and co-corresponding study author Eric Pierce, MD, PhD, director of Ocular Genomics Institute at Mass Eye and Ear, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and Chatlos Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School.“These findings are striking and suggest that the.”. This hypothesis is known as ascertainment bias – or inadvertent selection for the most penetrant genetic variants and the most susceptible genetic backgrounds.The emergence of large volunteer biobanks that link genetic and clinical data offer new resources for genetic studies and enable more unbiased approaches to study rare disease genetics than previously utilized methods.They curated a list of 167 pathogenic variants in 33 genes that have previously been reported to cause IRDs. They then screened 317,964 AoU participants for these variants and identified 481 individuals with definite IRD-compatible genotypes.Using strict International Classification of Diseases (ICD) diagnostic codes from electronic health record (EHR) data, the researchers found. Using a broader, more relaxed set of ICD codes that included other forms of retinal disease and vision loss, they foundTo validate these findings, the team used data from the UKB, which captured retinal images for approximately 100,000 participants, providing researchers a different approach to determine evidence of retinal disease. Among individuals with IRD-associated variants,The findings indicate that additional genetic or environmental modifiers are required to manifest disease. This shift in understanding may impact. This new approach has been successful for disorders such as familial hypercholesterolemia.Source-Eurekalert