Unraveling the Genetic Secrets of Inherited Blindness

Explore the genetic paradox: Why do thousands of people with inherited blindness genes still have healthy vision?
Only fewer than 30% of people who carry inherited blindness genes are affected with vision problem. What factors protect the rest of population (70%) from the myth of genetic destiny? The revelation was made by landmark research from Mass General Brigham, published in The American Journal of Human Genetics.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Low population penetrance of variants associated with inherited retinal degenerations
Go to source)
By investigating large-scale biobank data, researchers proved that carrying inherited retinal degeneration (IRD) genes does not ensure vision loss.
The findings suggest that other unknown factors are influencing sight issues, shattering the traditional Mendelian assumption “one gene, one disease.” This research clears the way for new genetic testing and retinal treatments focusing on those protective secret factors.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Refuting the #genetic_blindness parable. Study shows 72% of blindness gene carriers never lose their sight. Overturning the ‘genes are destiny’ dogma opens new doors for #retinal_research. #blindness_awareness #eye_health #Mendeliangenetics #retinal_degeneration
Why We Thought Genetic Blindness Was 100% Certain?For more than a century, a central paradigm in genetics is that rare inherited disorders, often called Mendelian diseases due to discoveries by Gregor Mendel, are caused by misspellings in individual, critical genes.
This paradigm has been supported by decades of studies in patients and families affected by many genetic disorders, including IRDs, which are the leading cause of legal blindness in working adults.
Like other Mendelian diseases, IRDs were thought to be monogenic—with changes in a single gene always leading to the same physical disorder.
Previous Mendelian Assumptions were Overturned for Healthy Population“Our study indicates that the number of people in the general population with genetic variants linked to inherited retinal disorders is much higher than previously thought, and population penetrance of these genes is markedly lower than traditionally assumed,” said senior and co-corresponding study author Eric Pierce, MD, PhD, director of Ocular Genomics Institute at Mass Eye and Ear, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and Chatlos Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School.
“These findings are striking and suggest that the traditional paradigm of Mendelian diseases needs to be updated.”
Because most genetic studies typically take place in a clinic and include individuals and families already affected by disease, they may inflate estimates of disease penetrance. This hypothesis is known as ascertainment bias – or inadvertent selection for the most penetrant genetic variants and the most susceptible genetic backgrounds.
Quantifying the Actual Rate of Blindness from Biobank DataThe emergence of large volunteer biobanks that link genetic and clinical data offer new resources for genetic studies and enable more unbiased approaches to study rare disease genetics than previously utilized methods.
Mass Eye and Ear researchers used two large biobanks, the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program (AoU) and the UK Biobank (UKB), to determine how often certain genetic variants led to IRDs.
They curated a list of 167 pathogenic variants in 33 genes that have previously been reported to cause IRDs. They then screened 317,964 AoU participants for these variants and identified 481 individuals with definite IRD-compatible genotypes.
Using strict International Classification of Diseases (ICD) diagnostic codes from electronic health record (EHR) data, the researchers found only 9.4% had an IRD diagnosis. Using a broader, more relaxed set of ICD codes that included other forms of retinal disease and vision loss, they found only 28.1% of individuals with the known genetic variants had the associated IRD.
Need for New Insights in Genetic Understanding and Novel TherapiesTo validate these findings, the team used data from the UKB, which captured retinal images for approximately 100,000 participants, providing researchers a different approach to determine evidence of retinal disease. Among individuals with IRD-associated variants, 16.1–27.9% showed definite or possible IRD features, closely aligning with estimates in the AoU dataset.
Participant demographics, smoking, socioeconomic status, and comorbidities did not predict disease penetrance.
The findings indicate that additional genetic or environmental modifiers are required to manifest disease. This shift in understanding may impact how genetic testing is used in the clinic, and inform the development of novel therapies for IRDs and other genetic disorders. This new approach has been successful for disorders such as familial hypercholesterolemia.
Reference:
- Low population penetrance of variants associated with inherited retinal degenerations - (https://www.cell.com/ajhg/fulltext/S0002-9297(25)00466-5?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0002929725004665%3Fshowall%3Dtrue)
Source-Eurekalert