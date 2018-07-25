medindia
Unnecessary Prescription of Fluoroquinolones Have Been Found in Unrelated Conditions

by Rishika Gupta on  July 25, 2018 at 6:59 PM Drug News
Fluoroquinolones have been found to be prescribed unnecessarily for medical conditions, finds a new study. This study also indicates that these antibiotics are commonly prescribed for conditions where antibiotics are not needed at all.
Based on the FDA's warning, fluoroquinolones should only be used in patients with acute bacterial sinusitis and bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, or uncomplicated urinary tract infections in the absence of other treatment options. Prescribing the right antibiotic, at the right dose, for the right duration, and at the right time helps optimize patient care and fight antibiotic resistance.

Speaking about this, *Padma Shri Awardee, Dr. K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI*, said, There are more than 60 generic versions of fluoroquinolones. There are five fluoroquinolones for systemic use in the market: Moxifloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, Gemifloxacin, Levofloxacin, and Ofloxacin. These are also anti-TB drugs and if misused can cause drug-resistant TB. Fluoroquinolone should be reserved for those who do not have alternative treatment options. When prescribed for conditions that may not require antibiotic treatment at all, they can cause various side effects including disturbance to attention span, disorientation, agitation, nervousness, memory impairment, and delirium. Misuse and overuse of antibiotics have made once easily treatable bacterial infections harder and often impossible to cure. This phenomenon is on the rise due to their inappropriate use in human medicine.

It was in 2016 that the FDA accepted the existence of a potentially permanent syndrome that it calls fluoroquinolone-associated disability (FQAD) and recommended that the drugs be reserved for serious infections. Healthcare providers often cite patient satisfaction as a reason for prescribing an antibiotic when none is recommended. Adding further, Dr. Aggarwal, who is also the *Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP*, said, Many bacteria have developed resistance to the so-called wonder drugs reducing their effectiveness. The emergence of resistance to antibiotics was perhaps a development waiting to happen given their indiscriminate use since they were first discovered. With no new antibiotics in the pipeline, a pre-antibiotic era looms ahead, where many common infections might no longer have a cure and, once again, become a threat to human life.

Some tips from HCFI
  • Practice rational use of drugs antibiotics
  • Use when needed and according to guidelines
  • Avoid broad-spectrum antibiotics without appropriate diagnosis
  • Prevent infections with the use of vaccination and by improving basic hygiene including hand hygiene and infection control techniques and sanitation in healthcare settings as well as in the community
  • Farmers and food industry must stop using antibiotics routinely to promote growth and prevent disease in healthy animals to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance.


Source: Medindia

Related Links

Risk of Severe Blood Sugar Swings Among Diabetics Taking Fluoroquinolones Examined By Study

Risk of Severe Blood Sugar Swings Among Diabetics Taking Fluoroquinolones Examined By Study

Fluoroquinolones, is a frequently prescribed class of antibiotics.

Risk of Retinal Detachment Increased by Oral Use of Antibiotic Fluoroquinolones

Risk of Retinal Detachment Increased by Oral Use of Antibiotic Fluoroquinolones

New research involving nearly one million patients shows that patients who were taking oral fluoroquinolones had a higher risk of developing a serious eye issue called retinal detachment

Tuberculosis Can Be Treated Better Depending on the Drug Class Used

Tuberculosis Can Be Treated Better Depending on the Drug Class Used

Millions of people are infected with tuberculosis every year. It requires at least 6 months of treatment with multiple drugs.

