medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Unnecessary Excitability In Legs Could be the Reason Behind Restless Leg's Syndrome

by Rishika Gupta on  November 17, 2018 at 7:58 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Increased excitability has been found in the nerve cells that supply the leg muscles. These excitability issues could be causing restless legs syndrome, finds a new study. The results of this study are going to be published in Physiology journal.
Unnecessary Excitability In Legs Could be the Reason Behind Restless Leg's Syndrome
Unnecessary Excitability In Legs Could be the Reason Behind Restless Leg's Syndrome

New research published in the Journal of Physiology presents a breakthrough in the treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). RLS is a common condition of the nervous system that causes an overwhelming, irresistible urge to move the legs. Patients complain of unpleasant symptoms such as tingling, burning and painful cramping sensations in the leg. More than 80% of people with RLS experience their legs jerking or twitching uncontrollably, usually at night. Until now it was thought that RLS is caused by genetic, metabolic and central nervous system mechanisms. For the first time the researchers show that, in fact, it is not only the central nervous system but also the nerve cells targeting the muscles themselves that are responsible. This new research indicates that the involuntary leg movements in RLS are caused by increased excitability of the nerve cells that supply the muscles in the leg, which results in an increased number of signals being sent between nerve cells. Targeting the way messages are sent between nerve cells to reduce the number of messages to normal levels may help prevent the symptoms of RLS occurring. This could be achieved by new drugs that block the ion channels that are essential for the communication between nerve cells. The research conducted by the University of Gottingen in conjunction with the University of Sydney and Vanderbilt University involved measuring the nerve excitability of motor nerve cells of patients suffering with RLS and healthy subjects. The next step is to investigate the effect of different medications in patients and the effect on RLS. Dirk Czesnik, the corresponding author of the study, commented on the findings: 'Patients who suffer from Restless legs syndrome complain of painful symptoms in the legs leading to sleep disturbances. The mechanisms for RLS are still not completely understood. We have shown that also the nerve cells supplying muscles in the leg are responsible and hereby additional drug treatments may be ahead targeting these nerve cells.'

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

New Findings from Restless Legs Syndrome Brain Stimulation Study

Restless legs syndrome is caused by excitability and hyperarousal in the part of the brain's motor cortex. Long-term effects include fatigue, anxiety and depression, disturbed sleep

Genetics of Restless Legs Syndrome Expanded

Largest study on genetics of restless legs syndrome identifies 13 previously unknown risk variants for the condition.

Restless Legs Syndrome Reduces Sleep Quality During Pregnancy

Restless legs syndrome is one of several disorders that can cause exhaustion and daytime sleepiness, which can strongly affect mood and concentration.

Researchers Explore Tangled Mystery of Restless Legs Syndrome, Insomnia and Brain Chemistry

Johns Hopkins researchers believe they are closer to discovering an explanation for the sleepless nights associated with restless legs syndrome, a symptom that persists even after treatment.

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis

Swine Flu
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive