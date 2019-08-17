Unmet Filial Expectations are Linked to Older Chinese American’s Mortality

The study, published inassessed the discrepancy between older Chinese Americans' expectations versus receipt of the six domains of filial piety - care, respect, greet, make happy, obey, and financial support.," said lead author Mengting Li, a researcher at Rutgers University's Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research. "."For the study, researchers interviewed 3,021 older Chinese American immigrants whose mean age was 73 and who had at least one child. They compared the mortality risks among the six domains of filial piety across three groups - no filial discrepancy, filial expectation above receipt, and filial expectation below receipt. They found that higher expectations over receipt of respect - listening to and consulting with aging parents - and greet - expressing gratitude to aging parents - was associated with higher mortality risks. When receipt of care exceeded expectations, participants experienced a lower risk of mortality. The remaining domains - make happy, obey, and financial support - had no significant relationship with mortality risk.," said Li.The study recommends that social service organizations adopt a culturally relevant approach to providing services to older Chinese American immigrants. Action should be taken to reduce mortality risk by reducing filial discrepancies and improving awareness about expectations versus receipt in the areas of respect and greet. Program planners and service providers should take steps to create educational programs and services which focused on fostering children's filial beliefs and behavior in intergenerational interactions. Particular attention should be paid to greeting, listening, and seeking advice from parents to improve the protection role of family for older adults.Source: Eurekalert