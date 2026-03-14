Unlocking the Secrets of ALS and FTD: The Role of Five Key Neurons

Five specific neuron cell types in the motor cortex of the brain are most vulnerable to fatal neurodegenerative disease pathology.

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Brain Diseases: Certain Neurons Are Especially Susceptible to ALS and FTD



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Multi-modal dissection of cell-type specific TDP-43 pathology in the motor cortex



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How Was Brain Tissue Analyzed to Identify Selective Neuron Vulnerability?

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Brain diseases: certain neurons are especially susceptible to ALS and FTD



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Why Are Excitatory Neurons More Susceptible to Neurodegeneration?

How Do Cell-Specific Changes Point to New Targets for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapy?

Brain Diseases: Certain Neurons Are Especially Susceptible to ALS and FTD - (https://www.dzne.de/en/im-fokus/meldungen/2026/brain-diseases-certain-neurons-are-especially-susceptible-to-als-and-ftd/) Multi-modal dissection of cell-type specific TDP-43 pathology in the motor cortex - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-69944-6) Brain diseases: certain neurons are especially susceptible to ALS and FTD - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1119702)

neurodegenerative diseases such as(ALS) and(FTD).(While currently incurable, both the diseases share a common pathological signature ‘’ that clump within brain cells. ALS and FTD are linked neurodegenerative diseases causing paralysis and dementia.The discovery was made by scientists at DZNE - German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases and Ulm University Hospital. The research was published in.(The findings open new doors for tailored ALS and FTD therapies and more effective targeted neuroprotective treatments.For their study, the research team led by Prof. Karin Danzer examinedduring their lifetime.All samples came from the. In total, neurons from around 80 individuals in Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, and the United States were analyzed using advanced techniques.(“In ALS, as well as in the mixed form of ALS and FTD, TDP-43 deposits occur in different regions of the brain. However, the motor cortex is particularly relevant for movement disorders, which is why we focused on this area,” explains Karin Danzer, a research group leader at DZNE’s Ulm site and at Ulm University Hospital.The researchers found that not all neurons in this area are equally affected. “The protein aggregates occur predominantly within excitatory cells, that is, within neurons that serve to transmit and amplify nerve signals.”“These cells seem to be particularly susceptible to the disease. This phenomenon is referred to asand known for a long time in the field. In addition,. Each of these is impacted by the disease in a specific way,” explains Danzer.The findings are based on the “” of affected neurons. This molecular fingerprint provides information about which genes are active in affected cells and therefore enable to distinguish pathological processes in different cells.Based on this signature, the researchers were also able to identify cell type-specific changes. “.”“For example, one can see how the activity of certain genes is altered depending on the cell type.”“The observation that not all neurons are equally affected suggests that,” says Danzer.Source-Eurekalert