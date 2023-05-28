About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Unlocking the Fountain of Youth: Exploring the Synergistic Power!

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Unlocking the Fountain of Youth: Exploring the Synergistic Power!

Combining micro-needling and cupping, two emerging and alternative techniques, may synergistically promote skin rejuvenation by inducing collagen and increasing tissue perfusion as per an experimental study in the June issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer (1 Trusted Source
Comparison of the Effects of Skin Microneedling with Cupping Therapy and Microneedling Alone: An Experimental Study

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Psoriasis Patients Found to Seek Alternative Medicine

Psoriasis Patients Found to Seek Alternative Medicine


Psoriasis patients turn to complementary therapy because what was initially prescribed is not working out for them.
Advertisement


"Cupping therapy can be added to micro-needling therapy and used to increase certain desired effects on the skin," comments lead author Burak Pasinlioğlu, MD, of Kecioren Research and Training Hospital, Ankara, Turkey. "This combination might provide an easy and effective method to improve skin quality in plastic surgery practice."

Experiments Look at Cellular Effects of Micro-needling Plus Cupping

Micro-needling is a nonsurgical technique that has been used to promote skin regeneration and scar healing. Needles are used to create tiny channels in the skin, to induce collagen and other healing factors. "Many studies have demonstrated that micro-needling has significant benefits for skin regeneration and scar healing," Dr. Pasinlioğlu and coauthors write.

Cupping is a centuries-old method of alternative medicine that has been shown to produce beneficial effects on the skin. "These effects are similar to those of negative pressure wound therapy, an approach commonly used in plastic surgery," according to the authors. They designed an experimental study to examine the effects of adding cupping therapy to micro-needling.
One-third of People With Cancer Use Complementary and Alternative Medicine

One-third of People With Cancer Use Complementary and Alternative Medicine


One-third of cancer patients were found using CAM and 29 percent of those who use CAM did not tell their physicians.
Advertisement

In the study, the researchers performed a single session of micro-needling on the skin of anesthetized rats. One group of animals underwent micro-needling alone, while the other group underwent micro-needling followed by a brief session of cupping. Cupping consisted of applying gentle negative pressure (suction) on the treated skin.

Other animals underwent three sessions of treatment with micro-needling, alone or followed by cupping.

The goal of the procedures, alone or in combination, was to trigger inflammation and blood supply (vascularization). After four weeks of healing, cellular-level skin changes were compared for rats undergoing micro-needling alone or micro-needling plus cupping.

Significant Increases in Skin Thickness and Collagen Levels

The results showed significant improvement in skin thickness. In the outer layer of the skin (epidermis), thickness increased from about 24 micrometers (μm) with one session of micro-needling alone to 42 μm with micro-needling plus cupping.

Cupping was also associated with increased thickness of the dermis, the skin layer beneath the epidermis. There was no further increase in skin thickness with three sessions compared to one session of treatment.

On immunohistochemical studies, micro-needling led to greater increases in levels of type 1 collagen within the skin.

The ratio of type 1 to type 3 collagen also increased - a high percentage of type 1 collagen is characteristic of younger skin, the researchers note. Percentages of type 1 and 3 collagen were not significantly affected by adding cupping to micro-needling.

The preliminary, experimental findings suggest that a combination of micro-needling and cupping might provide a useful technique for plastic surgeons seeking to improve the results of facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Pasinlioğlu and coauthors conclude: "[T]he added benefit of negative pressure with micro-needling may prove to be an easy and practical method with synergistic effects."

Reference :
  1. Comparison of the Effects of Skin Microneedling with Cupping Therapy and Microneedling Alone: An Experimental Study - (https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/Fulltext/2023/06000/Comparison_of_the_Effects_of_Skin_Micro-needling.22.aspx)
Source: Eurekalert
Complementary and Alternative Medicine Usage on Rise

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Usage on Rise


Complementary and alternative medicine usage among adults in England rose promptly, especially among women from southern part having more access to this facility.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Research News

Eight Threats to Black Adult's Longevity

Eight Threats to Black Adult's Longevity

Decoding the eight factors affecting Black adults' life expectancy.
Beyond the Campus: Contrasting Realities Revealed!

Beyond the Campus: Contrasting Realities Revealed!

Sobering truth about foot travel in the United States emerges from international statistics, highlighting the prevalence of walking on the Blacksburg campus.
Astounding Link Between Darwin's Theory and Synaptic Plasticity — Discovered!

Astounding Link Between Darwin's Theory and Synaptic Plasticity — Discovered!

Unveiling a hidden mechanism, proteins within brain cells exhibit newfound abilities at synapses, reinforcing Darwin's theory of adaptation and diversity in the natural world.
Imminent Threat of the Next Pandemic - Disease X

Imminent Threat of the Next Pandemic - Disease X

Despite a decline in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) raises global concerns by warning of an "inevitable" next pandemic known as "Disease X".
Future of Reproduction: Laboratory Babies!

Future of Reproduction: Laboratory Babies!

According to a study, a team of Japanese researchers aims to pioneer a laboratory-based method for baby development by 2028.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Unlocking the Fountain of Youth: Exploring the Synergistic Power! Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests