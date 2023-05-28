Unlocking the Fountain of Youth: Exploring the Synergistic Power!

Advertisement

Significant Increases in Skin Thickness and Collagen Levels

Comparison of the Effects of Skin Microneedling with Cupping Therapy and Microneedling Alone: An Experimental Study - (https://journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/Fulltext/2023/06000/Comparison_of_the_Effects_of_Skin_Micro-needling.22.aspx)

Cupping is a centuries-old method of alternative medicine that has been shown to produce beneficial effects on the skin. "These effects are similar to those of negative pressure wound therapy, an approach commonly used in plastic surgery," according to the authors. They designed an experimental study to examine the effects of adding cupping therapy to micro-needling.In the study, the researchers performed aof anesthetized rats. One group of animals underwent micro-needling alone, while the other group underwent micro-needling followed by a brief session of cupping. Cupping consisted of applying gentle negative pressure (suction) on the treated skin.Other animals underwent three sessions of treatment with micro-needling, alone or followed by cupping.The goal of the procedures, alone or in combination, was to trigger inflammation and blood supply (vascularization). After four weeks of healing, cellular-level skin changes were compared for rats undergoing micro-needling alone or micro-needling plus cupping.The results showed significant improvement in skin thickness. In the outer layer of the skin (epidermis),Cupping was also associated with increased thickness of the dermis, the skin layer beneath the epidermis. There was no further increase in skin thickness with three sessions compared to one session of treatment.On immunohistochemical studies, micro-needling led to greater increases in levels of type 1 collagen within the skin.The ratio of type 1 to type 3 collagen also increased - a high percentage of type 1 collagen is characteristic of younger skin, the researchers note. Percentages of type 1 and 3 collagen were not significantly affected by adding cupping to micro-needling.The preliminary, experimental findings suggest that aseeking to improve the results of facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Pasinlioğlu and coauthors conclude: "[T]he added benefit of negative pressure with micro-needling may prove to be an easy and practical method with synergistic effects."Source: Eurekalert