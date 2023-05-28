Unlocking the Fountain of Youth: Exploring the Synergistic Power!

Combining micro-needling and cupping, two emerging and alternative techniques, may synergistically promote skin rejuvenation by inducing collagen and increasing tissue perfusion as per an experimental study in the June issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
"Cupping therapy can be added to micro-needling therapy and used to increase certain desired effects on the skin," comments lead author Burak Pasinlioğlu, MD, of Kecioren Research and Training Hospital, Ankara, Turkey. "This combination might provide an easy and effective method to improve skin quality in plastic surgery practice."
Experiments Look at Cellular Effects of Micro-needling Plus CuppingMicro-needling is a nonsurgical technique that has been used to promote skin regeneration and scar healing. Needles are used to create tiny channels in the skin, to induce collagen and other healing factors. "Many studies have demonstrated that micro-needling has significant benefits for skin regeneration and scar healing," Dr. Pasinlioğlu and coauthors write.
In the study, the researchers performed a single session of micro-needling on the skin of anesthetized rats. One group of animals underwent micro-needling alone, while the other group underwent micro-needling followed by a brief session of cupping. Cupping consisted of applying gentle negative pressure (suction) on the treated skin.
Other animals underwent three sessions of treatment with micro-needling, alone or followed by cupping.
The goal of the procedures, alone or in combination, was to trigger inflammation and blood supply (vascularization). After four weeks of healing, cellular-level skin changes were compared for rats undergoing micro-needling alone or micro-needling plus cupping.
Significant Increases in Skin Thickness and Collagen LevelsThe results showed significant improvement in skin thickness. In the outer layer of the skin (epidermis), thickness increased from about 24 micrometers (μm) with one session of micro-needling alone to 42 μm with micro-needling plus cupping.
Cupping was also associated with increased thickness of the dermis, the skin layer beneath the epidermis. There was no further increase in skin thickness with three sessions compared to one session of treatment.
On immunohistochemical studies, micro-needling led to greater increases in levels of type 1 collagen within the skin.
The ratio of type 1 to type 3 collagen also increased - a high percentage of type 1 collagen is characteristic of younger skin, the researchers note. Percentages of type 1 and 3 collagen were not significantly affected by adding cupping to micro-needling.
The preliminary, experimental findings suggest that a combination of micro-needling and cupping might provide a useful technique for plastic surgeons seeking to improve the results of facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Pasinlioğlu and coauthors conclude: "[T]he added benefit of negative pressure with micro-needling may prove to be an easy and practical method with synergistic effects."
