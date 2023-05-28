Unlocking the Crystal Ball: Heart Failure Subtypes Helps Forecast Future Risks!

Identification of five heart failure subtypes in a recent study led by UCL researchers offers the potential to predict future risks for individual patients (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Identifying subtypes of heart failure from three electronic health record sources with machine learning: an external, prognostic, and genetic validation study



Heart failure is an umbrella term for when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly. Current ways of classifying heart failure do not accurately predict how the disease is likely to progress.



Decoding the Puzzle

For the study, published inresearchers looked at detailed anonymized patient data from more than 300,000 people aged 30 years or older who were diagnosed with heart failure in the UK over 20 years.