Unknown Brain Damage Found in Four out of 10 Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 26, 2018 at 11:06 PM
With no history of stroke or transient ischemic attack, four out of ten patients with atrial fibrillation were found to have previously unknown brain damage. First results of the Swiss Atrial Fibrillation Cohort Study (Swiss-AF) were presented at ESC Congress 2018.
"Our results suggest that clinically unrecognized brain damage may explain the association between dementia and atrial fibrillation in patients without prior stroke," said Co-Principal Investigator Professor David Conen of McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada.

Patients with atrial fibrillation have a significantly increased risk of stroke, which is why most are treated with blood thinners (oral anticoagulation). This increased stroke risk is probably the main reason why patients with atrial fibrillation also face an increased risk of cognitive dysfunction and dementia. However, the relationship between atrial fibrillation and dementia has also been shown among patients without prior strokes, meaning that additional mechanisms have to be involved.

Clarifying the mechanisms by which atrial fibrillation increases the risk of cognitive dysfunction and dementia is a first step towards developing preventive measures.

Swiss-AF is a prospective, observational study designed to pinpoint the mechanisms of cognitive decline in patients with atrial fibrillation. This analysis investigated the prevalence of silent brain damage in atrial fibrillation patients.

The study enrolled 2,415 patients aged over 65 years with atrial fibrillation between 2014 and 2017 from 14 centers in Switzerland. All patients without contraindications underwent standardized brain magnetic resonance imaging and the images were analyzed in a central core laboratory. Scans were available in 1,736 patients. Of those, 347 (20%) patients had a history of stroke and/or transient ischemic attack and were excluded from the analysis.

The final analysis included 1,389 patients with atrial fibrillation but no history of stroke or transient ischemic attack. The average age of participants was 72 years, and 26% were women. The scans showed that 569 (41%) patients had at least one type of previously unknown brain damage: 207 (15%) had a cerebral infarct, 269 (19%) had small bleeds in the brain (microbleeds), and 222 (16%) had small deep brain lesions called lacunes.

"Four in ten patients with atrial fibrillation but no history of stroke or transient ischemic attack had clinically unrecognized 'silent' brain lesions," said Professor Conen. "This brain damage could trigger cognitive decline."

Most study participants (1,234; 89%) were treated with oral anticoagulants. Co-Principal investigator Professor Stefan Osswald of University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, noted that the cross-sectional analysis looked at the data at a single point in time and cannot address the question of whether the cerebral infarcts and other brain lesions occurred before or after initiation of oral anticoagulation. But he said: "The findings nevertheless raise the issue that oral anticoagulation might not prevent all brain damage in patients with atrial fibrillation."

Professor Conen said: "All Swiss-AF participants underwent extensive cognitive testing. These data will be analyzed to see whether patients with silent brain lesions also have impaired cognitive function." Collaborations with other study groups will help to sort out whether these findings are specific to patients with atrial fibrillation.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Coma

Coma

Coma is a deep state of unconsciousness where the affected individual is alive but is not able to react or respond to external stimuli. The outcome ranges from full recovery to death.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Coma Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Palpitations And Arrhythmias Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Atrial Fibrillation Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

