medindia

Universal Flu Vaccine Against 6 Influenza Viruses

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 8, 2020 at 8:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nanoparticle vaccine containing two influenza proteins gives long-lasting protection against influenza virus in mice, according to a study done by the research team at the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.
Universal Flu Vaccine Against 6 Influenza Viruses
Universal Flu Vaccine Against 6 Influenza Viruses

The double-layered nanoparticle vaccine contains the influenza virus proteins matrix protein 2 ectodomain (M2e) and neuraminidase (NA). Mice were immunized with the nanoparticle vaccine before being exposed to influenza virus, and they were protected against six different strains of the virus.

Show Full Article


"This nanoparticle antigen combination conferred mice with strong cross protection," said Ye Wang, first author of the study and a biology Ph.D. student working in Dr. Bao-Zhong Wang's lab in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences.

"It can protect mice from different strains of influenza virus. Each season, we have different flu strains that affect us. By using this approach, we hope this nanoparticle vaccine can protect humans from different strains of influenza virus."

Influenza, a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, is a leading cause of death by infection. Seasonal flu vaccines are insufficient to prevent influenza outbreaks, and developing a universal influenza vaccine is the ideal strategy for eliminating public health threats of influenza epidemics and pandemics. A universal influenza vaccine would eliminate the need for vaccinations each season and offers universal protection against all influenza strains.

The influenza virus protein M2e is found in all influenza virus strains, with each strain having a very similar version, and the protein has mutated very slowly over time. The protein NA is found on the surface of influenza virus and has also mutated much slower than other influenza proteins. This double-layered nanoparticle vaccine uses M2e as its core, and NA is coated on the surface.

In the study, mice were exposed to one of six influenza virus strains after receiving the nanoparticle vaccine by intramuscular injection. The vaccine proved to have long-lasting immune protection, which was unchanged against viral challenges up to four months after immunizations.

"It's important to mention that a lot of flu vaccines haven't focused on NA before," said Gilbert Gonzalez, co-author of the study and lab manager in Dr. Bao-Zhong Wang's lab in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences.

"NA is becoming a more important antigen for influenza vaccine research. Previously, it had been ignored or discounted because hemagglutinin (HA) is much more dominant. When you get a flu infection, your body reacts to the HA."

However, the HA protein mutates very quickly, which is why seasonal flu vaccines must be changed by scientists every year. Someone could get the flu this year and develop immunity against that particular HA protein, but by next flu season, the HA protein would have rapidly changed and they wouldn't be protected again.

Next, the researchers plan to load this double-layered nanoparticle vaccine onto microneedle patches for skin vaccination.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.

More News on:

Hib VaccineFluSwine FluReye’s SyndromeVaccination for ChildrenPreventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop GermsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedWays to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ketone Drink for Diabetes: New Way to Control Your Blood Sugar

Heart and Vascular System Physiology in Space

Mastoiditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive