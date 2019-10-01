medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Universal Ebola Treatment Effective in Single Dose: Study

by Iswarya on  January 10, 2019 at 10:23 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New medication successfully protected nonhuman primates against a fatal infection of all strains of the deadly Ebola virus in a single dose, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal  Cell Host & Microbe.
Universal Ebola Treatment Effective in Single Dose: Study
Universal Ebola Treatment Effective in Single Dose: Study

Dr. Thomas Geisbert, a world-renowned Ebola researcher at The University of Texas Medical Branch, said that previous therapeutics typically were of the "one bug, one drug" variety. But because of the unpredictable nature and variety of the Ebola virus, scientists have been seeking a way to protect against different strains of the virus.

"Our experimental drug can protect against all forms of Ebola known to harm people, suggesting that it will continue to protect people if the Ebola viruses evolve over time," said Geisbert, who is a professor of microbiology and immunology at UTMB.

The team of scientists demonstrated that a two-antibody cocktail called MBP134 could fully protect nonhuman primates and ferrets against lethal Ebola virus infections of caused by the Bundibugyo and Sudan strain as well as the deadliest Zaire strain that caused the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa and the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We were able to protect the nonhuman primates against all the Ebola species plaguing people at a single low dose," said Larry Zeitlin, president of Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. "Further studies exploring even lower doses could open the door to treatment via auto-injectors like the kind used for allergic reactions. The ability to quickly and efficiently protect against all Ebola viruses in a single dose would reduce the burden on health care workers in the field during outbreaks, especially in regions that have a less-developed infrastructure."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus is Targeted at Different Sites by the Human Immune System

Human immune system's mode of action against the Ebola virus has been discovered. This provides a breakthrough to develop antibody-based therapies that could help treat patients affected by this fatal illness.

New Ebola Virus Antibody Paves the Way for Future Vaccines and Therapy

Natural human antibodies isolated from the blood of an Ebola survivor has been shown to neutralize all three major disease-causing Ebola viruses.

Interferon Drug Promises Hope for Ebola Virus Treatment

Ebola virus causes fatal illness, interferon drug may show promise for treatment, reveals study.

New Protein Against Ebola Virus in Human Cells Identified

Drugs that simulate functions of Ebola virus protein could become target for discovering new drugs against Ebola virus

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

More News on:

Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive