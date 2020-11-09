Unique Kiosk-based Solution Helps Prevent COVID-19

COVIPRO was designed and developed the in Hyderabad as part of Make in India project. The firm's unit at Cherlapally can produce 400 kiosks per day. It has a micro SD slot for storage and one can even install their operating system too. The LED monitor will help display important information or advertisements.
"Corona has brought so many changes in our daily lives. Going to a public place has become a major challenge. Places like metro stations, bus stations, railway stations, offices, etc. needs to be monitored and disinfect every person, along with the articles carried.
It's a herculean challenge as one needs to install so many machines for each function. COVIPRO is the answer for all these problems," said Rajashekar Papolu, Managing Director, Brihaspathi Technologies.
Priced at Rs 45,000, COVIPRO will be available across India in 30 days, with a target of selling 10,000 devices in the next 100 days.
Source: IANS