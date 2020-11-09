Unique Kiosk-based Solution Helps Prevent COVID-19

Kiosk-based solution named COVIPRO helps prevent coronavirus, and it is being used at the Telangana Assembly at its ongoing session. It is an all-in-one solution that has face recognition, realtime temperature recording, automatic hand sanitizer and UV disinfection of various articles.



Health Minister E. Rajender, Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao and other ministers and legislators were seen using the kiosk. They were all praise for the unique features of the device.

‘COVIPRO, the new all-in-one solution, prevents COVID-19 by it's features including face recognition, realtime temperature recording, automatic hand sanitiser and UV disinfection of various articles.’

It's a herculean challenge as one needs to install so many machines for each function. COVIPRO is the answer for all these problems," said Rajashekar Papolu, Managing Director, Brihaspathi Technologies.



Priced at Rs 45,000, COVIPRO will be available across India in 30 days, with a target of selling 10,000 devices in the next 100 days.







Corona has brought so many changes in our daily lives. Going to a public place has become a major challenge. Places like metro stations, bus stations, railway stations, offices, etc. needs to be monitored and disinfect every person, along with the articles carried.

COVIPRO was designed and developed the in Hyderabad as part of Make in India project. The firm's unit at Cherlapally can produce 400 kiosks per day. It has a micro SD slot for storage and one can even install their operating system too. The LED monitor will help display important information or advertisements.