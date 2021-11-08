Unique Benefits of Resistance Training

Exercise like resistance training will help in fat loss by regulating fat cell metabolism at a molecular level, according to a new study from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and College of Health Sciences published in the FASEB Journal.
The study results in mice and humans show that in response to mechanical loading, muscle cells release particles called extracellular vesicles that give fat cells instructions to enter fat-burning mode.
Extracellular vesicles were initially understood as a way for cells to selectively eliminate proteins, lipids and RNA. Recently, scientists discovered that they also play a role in intercellular communication.
‘The resistance training exercise has the ability to induce extracellular vesicles, which causes fat loss.’
This is the first study that demonstrates how weight training initiates metabolic adaptations in fat tissue, which is crucial for determining whole-body metabolic outcomes.
The ability of resistance exercise-induced extracellular vesicles to improve fat metabolism has significant clinical implications.
