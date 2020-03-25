Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says NCDC Will Be Successful In Defeating COVID-19

The National Centre for Disease Control at the NCDC centre in the capital is prepared to handle coronavirus pandemic, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.



Looking at the dedication and loyalty of the personnel, operating the helpline 011-23978046 I am sure that we would be successful in defeating corona. A total of 492 active coronavirus cases have been reported in India. Of the total 492, 36 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital. One COVID-19 patient migrated to other countries while there are 9 casualties so far."



The Health Ministry said that 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at the airports so far. The first outbreak of novel coronavirus was reported in Wuhan city of China on December 31 in 2019. Since then the new virus has affected lakhs of people and killed thousands across the globe.



'Eating wise and mindfully while social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic can keep you active all day. '

