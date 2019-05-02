Union Budget 2019: Free Health Insurance Extended to About 50 Crore Indians

Font : A- A+



Union Budget 2019 was found to reduce mental stress for a large section of the Indian population. The Interim Budget 2019 has brought a wave of relief to the poorer segments and the middle class alike. It has been announced that individuals with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities. Apart from this, free health coverage is being extended to about 50 crore Indians under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Union Budget 2019: Free Health Insurance Extended to About 50 Crore Indians



It was also mentioned that the prices of medicines have come down with control of drugs, stents and knee implant prices.



‘The government reiterated its vision of creating a healthy India, with distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all.’ Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, "The budget comes as a stress buster for a large segment of the Indian population. With measures such as tax rebate and health coverage for a majority, a great deal of mental stress will be reduced. It is a pro-poor and pro-middle-class budget. The government's efforts towards addressing the worries of this section are commendable and will remove a lot of their physical and mental worries - thereby ensuring better health for them."



Under the government's India 2030 vision, the ninth and tenth dimensions focus on healthy India and a comprehensive wellness system, respectively. It remains to be seen how this vision will translate into better productivity and national good in the longer run.



Source: Medindia It was also mentioned that the prices of medicines have come down with control of drugs, stents and knee implant prices.Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, "The budget comes as a stress buster for a large segment of the Indian population. With measures such as tax rebate and health coverage for a majority, a great deal of mental stress will be reduced. It is a pro-poor and pro-middle-class budget. The government's efforts towards addressing the worries of this section are commendable and will remove a lot of their physical and mental worries - thereby ensuring better health for them."Under the government's India 2030 vision, the ninth and tenth dimensions focus on healthy India and a comprehensive wellness system, respectively. It remains to be seen how this vision will translate into better productivity and national good in the longer run.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: