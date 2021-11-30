About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

UNICEF Says One Child Was Infected With HIV Every 2 Minutes In 2020

by Colleen Fleiss on November 30, 2021 at 11:44 PM
Font : A-A+

UNICEF Says One Child Was Infected With HIV Every 2 Minutes In 2020

In 2020, one child was newly infected with HIV every 2 minutes, according to a new report by UNICEF. The new HIV and AIDS Global Snapshot showed that one child died from AIDS-related causes every five minutes, or 120,000 children during last year.

"The HIV epidemic enters its fifth decade amid a global pandemic that has overloaded health care systems and constrained access to life-saving services. Meanwhile, rising poverty, mental health issues, and abuse are increasing children and women's risk of infection," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, in a statement.

Advertisement


"Unless we ramp up efforts to resolve the inequalities driving the HIV epidemic, which are now exacerbated by Covid-19, we may see more children infected with HIV and more children losing their fight against AIDS," Fore added.

Alarmingly, 2 in 5 children living with HIV worldwide do not know their status, and just over half of children with HIV are receiving antiretroviral treatment (ART). Some barriers to adequate access to HIV services are longstanding and familiar, including discrimination and gender inequalities.
Advertisement

The report noted that many countries saw significant disruptions in HIV services due to Covid-19 in early 2020. HIV infant testing in high burden countries declined by 50 to 70 per cent, with new treatment initiations for children under 14 years of age falling by 25 to 50 per cent.

Lockdowns contributed to increased infection rates due to spikes in gender-based violence, limited access to follow-up care, and stockouts of key commodities. Several countries also experienced substantial reductions in health facility deliveries, maternal HIV testing and antiretroviral HIV treatment initiation.

In an extreme example, ART coverage among pregnant women dropped drastically in South Asia in 2020, from 71 per cent to 56 per cent.

Although uptake of services rebounded in June 2020, coverage levels remain far below those before Covid-19, and the true extent of the impact remains unknown. Moreover, in regions heavily burdened by HIV, a prolonged pandemic could further disrupt health care services and widen the gaps in the global HIV response, the report warns.

In 2020, sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 89 per cent of new HIV paediatric infections and 88 per cent of children and adolescents living with HIV worldwide, with adolescent girls six times more likely to be infected with HIV than boys. Some 88 per cent of AIDS-related child deaths were in sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite some progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS, children and adolescents continued to be left behind across all regions over the past decade, the report said.

Global ART coverage for children lags far behind that of pregnant mothers (85 per cent) and adults (74 per cent). The highest percentage of children receiving ART treatment is in South Asia (more than 95 per cent), followed by the Middle East and North Africa (77 per cent), East Asia and the Pacific (59 per cent), Eastern and Southern Africa (57 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (51 per cent), and West and Central Africa (36 per cent).

About 15.4 million children lost one or both parents to AIDS-related causes last year. Children orphaned due to AIDS make up 10 per cent of all orphans worldwide.

"Building back better in a post-pandemic world must include HIV responses that are evidence-based, people-centred, resilient, sustainable and, above all, equitable," said Fore. "To close the gaps, these initiatives must be delivered through a reinforced health care system and meaningful engagement of all affected communities, especially the most vulnerable."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 can Infect Kidneys Directly

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

Recommended Reading
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS and Pregnancy
AIDS and Pregnancy
The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency ......
Quiz on HIV Symptoms
Quiz on HIV Symptoms
Do you know that there are symptoms for each stage of HIV/AIDS? Learn more from our HIV Symptom ......
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for ......
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical ......
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health ......
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close