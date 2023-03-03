About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

UNICEF Campaign to Promote Healthier Food Environments

by Colleen Fleiss on March 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM
Font : A-A+

UNICEF Campaign to Promote Healthier Food Environments

UNICEF-supported campaign aims to enhance healthier food environments in the Asia Pacific, revealed sources.

The "Fix My Food" campaign is a two-day co-creation workshop brainstorming ideas and identifying potential partners to assist in the campaign's rollout in their respective countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Say Goodbye to Unhealthy Eating Habits This New Year

Say Goodbye to Unhealthy Eating Habits This New Year


'Eat healthy and exercise more' could be the best New Year resolution for health.
Advertisement


Traditional healthy fresh food diets are being replaced by highly processed and unhealthy junk food and drinks, "resulting in poor diets that have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of children in the region," Roland Kupka, regional nutrition adviser for UNICEF East Asia and Pacific office, told Xinhua on Monday.

China, which has friendly cooperation with UNICEF, is taking an active role in children and food issues, said Lely Djuhari, Chief of Communication and Advocacy of UNICEF China.
Restricted Diets to Mediate Food Allergies Can Produce Unhealthy Eating Habits, Says Study

Restricted Diets to Mediate Food Allergies Can Produce Unhealthy Eating Habits, Says Study


New study findings illustrate the need for family-based treatments and cognitive-behavioral approaches for patients placed on restrictive diets.
Advertisement

"We are aware that progress has been made in the realization of children's rights in China, and much work remains to be done to improve children's nutrition."

Healthier Food Environment for Adolescents

With youth leading the campaign and support from celebrities and influencers, UNICEF hopes to create awareness about the impact of the changing food environment on the lives of girls and boys and the urgent need for governments, the private sector and civil society to take collective action to build a healthier food environment across the region.

"Upon coming home, I hope to work with my peers and youth groups in China," said Chen Feipeng, a 24-year-old postgraduate student, who was recommended by the All China Youth Federation to attend the workshop.

"Through Hope Kitchen (a government nutrition program), which will contribute to improved access to affordable, available, well-packaged, and well-marketed healthy food options that everyone wants to buy," he added.

This initiative will be implemented in the eight participating countries, China, Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Mongolia, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, and supported by UNICEF country offices and partners as part of UNICEF's work to mobilise and empower young people to take action.

"Children's diets influence both their physical and mental health, and all sectors of the society need to collectively build a child-friendly food environment, and promote a sustainable food system," said Meng Qianshan, a nutrition educator from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.



Source: IANS
Poor Sleep Tied to Unhealthy Eating Habits, More Screen Time, Obesity in Kids

Poor Sleep Tied to Unhealthy Eating Habits, More Screen Time, Obesity in Kids


Inadequate sleep can lead to unhealthy eating habits, too much screen time and thereby increasing the risk of developing obesity among children and adolescents.
Advertisement

Unhealthy Eating Habits Can Lead to Cancer: Nutritionist

Unhealthy Eating Habits Can Lead to Cancer: Nutritionist


Do you eat healthy foods? If not beware, bad food habits can increase the risk of developing cancer. Boost your diet with goods rich in polyphenols such as green tea, curcumin, pomegranate, and broccoli to keep cancers at bay.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major ...
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. ...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down ...
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote ...
Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed ...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Is Micronutrient Deficiency to be Blamed for Lack of Concentration in Kids?

Is Micronutrient Deficiency to be Blamed for Lack of Concentration in Kids?

Does micronutrient deficiency (MD) cause lack of concentration? Yes, micro-nutritional deficiency can affect cognitive functions such as attention and concentration in children.
Oleic Acid in Olive Oil: A Powerful Weapon to Fight Disease

Oleic Acid in Olive Oil: A Powerful Weapon to Fight Disease

Oleic acid, the main constituent of olive oil, has properties that help to prevent cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, obesity and to lower cholesterol.
Health and Nutrition Claims on Infant Formula Products Often Not Backed by Evidence

Health and Nutrition Claims on Infant Formula Products Often Not Backed by Evidence

Are infant formula products really safe and healthy? Health and nutrition claims on infant formula products seem to lack supporting evidence.
Are Stevia-based Sweeteners Good for Health and Environment?

Are Stevia-based Sweeteners Good for Health and Environment?

Is stevia sweetener better than sugar? Natural sweeteners obtained from stevia are sweeter and more environmentally friendly alternative to sugar.
Psyllium Husk: It's Time to Bulk Up Gluten-free Fiber Supplement for Better Health

Psyllium Husk: It's Time to Bulk Up Gluten-free Fiber Supplement for Better Health

Is consuming psyllium husk safe for health? Yes, gluten-free fiber supplement (psyllium) can improve gut health and reduce blood cholesterol level.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

UNICEF Campaign to Promote Healthier Food Environments Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests