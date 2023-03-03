UNICEF Campaign to Promote Healthier Food Environments

Advertisement

Healthier Food Environment for Adolescents

China, which has friendly cooperation with UNICEF, is taking an active role in children and food issues, said Lely Djuhari, Chief of Communication and Advocacy of UNICEF China."We are aware that progress has been made in the realization of children's rights in China, and much work remains to be done to improve children's nutrition."With youth leading the campaign and support from celebrities and influencers, UNICEF hopes to create awareness about the impact of the changing food environment on the lives of girls and boys and the urgent need for governments, the private sector and civil society to take collective action to build a healthier food environment across the region."Upon coming home, I hope to work with my peers and youth groups in China," said Chen Feipeng, a 24-year-old postgraduate student, who was recommended by the All China Youth Federation to attend the workshop."Through Hope Kitchen (a government nutrition program), which will contribute to improved access to affordable, available, well-packaged, and well-marketed healthy food options that everyone wants to buy," he added.This initiative will be implemented in the eight participating countries, China, Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Mongolia, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, and supported by UNICEF country offices and partners as part of UNICEF's work to mobilise and empower young people to take action."Children's diets influence both their physical and mental health, and all sectors of the society need to collectively build a child-friendly food environment, and promote a sustainable food system," said Meng Qianshan, a nutrition educator from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.Source: IANS