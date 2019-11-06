Unhealthy Gut Spreads Breast Cancer Much Faster

An unhealthy and inflamed gut causes breast cancer, which can spread more quickly to other parts of the body, reveals a new research from the University of Virginia Cancer Center suggests.

'A healthy diet, high in fiber, along with regular physical activity and good sleep contributes to a healthy gut and improves overall health.'

Melanie Rutkowski, PhD, of UVA's Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology, found that disrupting the microbiome of mice caused hormone receptor-positive breast cancer to become more aggressive. Altering the microbiome, the collection of microorganisms that live in the gut and elsewhere, had dramatic effects in the body, priming the cancer to spread.she said.Most breast cancers - 65 percent or more - are hormone receptor positive. That means their growth is fueled by a hormone, either estrogen or progesterone. The good news is that these types of cancers are likely to respond well to hormone therapy.Predicting whether such cancers will spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body (a process called metastasis) is a major challenge within the field, and is primarily driven by clinical characteristics at the time of diagnosis. Early metastasis is affected by a variety of factors, Rutkowski explained.she said.Having an unhealthy microbiome prior to breast cancer increased both, and the effect was powerful and sustained.Rutkowski said.While Rutkowski used powerful antibiotics to disrupt the mice's natural gut bacteria, she emphasized that antibiotics are not dangerous and should not be avoided by women with breast cancer or anyone who needs them to treat infections. Mice, after all, are not people, and substantially more research needs to be done to define whether an association exists between chronic antibiotics usage and cancer outcome.For this study, the antibiotics were only a means to an end, a simple way to create a long-term imbalance to the microbiome, similar to what individuals may experience with chronically unhealthy microbiomes. The effect was far, far more exaggerated than would occur in a person taking a normal course of antibiotics, or even multiple rounds.Thanks in part to Rutkowski's research, doctors eventually may be able to manipulate the microbiome to benefit patients with breast cancer. But the key message for now, Rutkowski said, is the importance of a healthy microbiome.The finding adds to the growing evidence demonstrating that a healthy microbiome is vital for many aspects of good health. While she is a cancer researcher rather than a medical doctor, Rutkowski noted there are things that are generally accepted to promote a healthy microbiome.she said.Source: Eurekalert