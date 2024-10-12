UNFPA Calls for Women`s Health and Rights Integration in the Workplace



Women's Health and Rights: A Strategic Investment for Businesses

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) ( ) made a compelling case for the integration of women's health and rights into the workplace.The agency addressed women’s health and gender equality in the workplace at a high-level private sector roundtable dialogue in Mumbai, where it officially launched the India chapter of the Coalition for Reproductive Justice in Business. Established in 2022 and launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2023, the Coalition is a multi-stakeholder initiative focused on accelerating corporate investments in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)."Integrating women’s health and rights into workplaces is not just a moral imperative -- it’s a strategic investment in health, productivity, and employee morale,” said Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative. UNFPA’s coalition also aligns with the government's vision for gender parity and women’s empowerment.The Ministry of Women and Child Development has introduced the India-specific Gender Parity Index (GPI) to assess gender equality in the private sector, evaluating indicators such as leadership, pay parity, attrition, maternity disparity, and gender-sensitive policies.Yet, challenges like insufficient parental leave, workplace harassment, and inadequate reproductive health support continue to limit their full engagement. The private sector is uniquely placed to address these barriers through inclusive and empowering policies, the agency noted.Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA, convened the roundtable, bringing together top business leaders. “Today's discussion demonstrated how India’s dynamic private sector is advancing its commitment to women’s health and rights in diverse and innovative ways. These solutions benefit all workers and help the bottom line,” Kanem said.Source-IANS