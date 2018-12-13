medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Unexpected Deaths Due to High-dose Antipsychotics

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 13, 2018 at 10:44 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children and young adult patients who were not psychotic but using high-dose antipsychotic drugs are at high risk of facing unexpected deaths despite access to other drugs to treat their clinical conditions, according to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center study published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Unexpected Deaths Due to High-dose Antipsychotics
Unexpected Deaths Due to High-dose Antipsychotics

Unexpected death includes deaths due to unintentional drug overdose or cardiovascular/metabolic causes.

In 2010, an estimated 1.3 million individuals 24 years of age or younger filled 7 million prescriptions, primarily for behavioral symptoms (such as ADHD), depression or bipolar disorders. However, antipsychotics have potentially life-threatening effects, even in younger populations, and there are other medications for many of these conditions.

The findings reinforce guidelines for cautious use of antipsychotics in younger populations, according to senior author Wayne Ray, PhD, professor of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

"Patients should be selected very carefully, after consideration of both drug- and non-drug-alternatives," Ray said. "There should be a pre-treatment evaluation for factors that might amplify antipsychotic effects, such as cardiac conditions. These children and young adults should also be thoroughly monitored during treatment if they are prescribed a high-dose antipsychotic."

Study authors searched data for about 250,000 relatively healthy children and young people (ages 5 to 24) enrolled in the Tennessee Medicaid program from January 1999 through December 2014, including new users of antipsychotic medications who received higher or lower doses and a comparison group of new users of control medications that weren't antipsychotics.

Patients with schizophrenia or other psychoses were excluded because there are no alternatives to antipsychotics for these conditions.

The high-dose antipsychotic group of children and young adults ages 5-24 had a 3.5-fold increased risk of unexpected death, when compared with their peers in the study, while the risk for cardiovascular and metabolic deaths was increased 4.3-fold.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.

What's New on Medindia

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Ultra-Violet Radiation - Harmful Effects And Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive