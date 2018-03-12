medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

UNDP Urges Countries to Empower Persons with Disabilities

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 3, 2018 at 3:10 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

UN Development Programme (UNDP) calls on countries and governments to empower people living with disabilities and work towards their betterment.
UNDP Urges Countries to Empower Persons with Disabilities
UNDP Urges Countries to Empower Persons with Disabilities

Globally one billion people live with disabilities, making them the largest minority in the world, said UN Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner on Monday, while calling on countries and governments to empower them and work for their betterment.

"On this day, let's commit to working together to ensure that persons with disabilities have equal access and voice in society, and can realise their fullest possible potential," Steiner said in a statement.

December 3 is annually celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This year's theme is "empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality", and speaks to the heart of UNDP's work to achieve inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as part of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, the statement said.

The landmark 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, implemented in 177 countries, demonstrates how countries can come together on an issue and move the needle quickly for change.

But "to realise the promise of the 2030 Agenda and its core pledge to leave no one behind, it is essential that all people, particularly those facing discrimination and exclusion, have access and voice and can participate equally in every aspect of life", Steiner said.

In a bid to support governments and organisations in achieving this, UNDP also launched a guidance note on persons with disabilities which highlights practical ways it is working in countries around the world to support disability inclusion.

"We are also taking forward a number of initiatives within UNDP to help reduce barriers and foster an enabling environment for the employment, retention, and closer collaboration with persons with disabilities," Steiner noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2017: Transformation Towards Sustainable and Resilient Society for All

The United Nations International Day of Disabled Persons is being observed on the 3rd of December 2017.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 - 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2015 Stresses on Inclusion and Rights

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2015, an initiative by the United Nations, aims to end the discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

Developmental Disabilities Found Among Children With AIDS

Developmental disabilities including gross motor and hearing disabilities, and cognitive and language delays have been reported in HIV-positive children in South Africa, by a new study at the Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive