Understanding the Fear of Recurrence in Cancer Survivors

‘Adult survivors of #childhood_cancer have a six times higher risk of developing #secondary_cancer than the general population. #chronicpain #medindia’

Fear of Cancer Recurrence in Cancer Survivors

Advertisement

Factors That Increases FCR in Cancer Survivors

Advertisement

Fear of Cancer Recurrence in Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer - (https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2824358)

Fear of cancer recurrence (FCR) is characterized asFCR is prevalent among survivors of adult-onset cancer (cancer that occurs at the age of 18 to 49).FCR among adult-onset cancer is well characterized when compared to FCR in adult survivors of childhood cancer who are at an increased risk of developing secondary cancers (6 times higher than the general population).Attentiveness towardsClinically significant levels of FCR (CS-FCR) are associated with negative effects in adult-onset cancer survivors. It includes anxiety, depression , poor quality of life and increased healthcare use.Common FCR risk factors in this population include younger current age, physical symptoms (eg, fatigue, pain), female sex, metastatic diagnosis, and treatment factors (eg, chemotherapy).The role ofin FCR models. Pain can act as a. Repeated exposure to chronic pain can increase the occurrence of FCR.Researchers aimed to distinguish the prevalence and risk factors of CS-FCR in adult survivors of childhood cancer. The association between FCR, chronic pain and fear of the unknown were examined.FCR was tested with the 9 factors Fear of Cancer Recurrence Inventory–Short Form (FCRI-SF), which defined recurrence as the possibility that cancer could return to the same place or another part of the body.They identified that approximately 1in 3 adult survivors of childhood cancer experienced FCR where psychological treatment were indicated.It was revealed that FCR childhood cancer survivors, which shows that anxiety and physical limitation can affect survivors. Increased anxiety and depression are related to increased CS-FCR, which can be misinterpreted due to presence of chronic neurological conditions.Surgical procedure which involves limb removal leads to physical disability and can increase the chances of FCR because they develop inferior thoughts.Fear of unknown partially influenced the anxiety-FCR relationship, but anxiety and depression were more influential.Effective psychological treatments, including cognitive-behavioral therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy, can help reduce FCR, highlighting the need to address psychological factors in managing FCR in survivors.Source-Medindia