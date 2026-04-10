Understanding Systemic Infections: Sonia Gandhi`s Health Case Explained

A fever led to the detection of a systemic infection in Sonia Gandhi, who has now recovered after a week of hospital care and antibiotic treatment.

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Respiratory deposition of particulate matter in Delhi: a five-year assessment of exposure patterns and health risks



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Is Sonia Gandhi’s Infection Linked to Her Asthma and Recent Respiratory Issues?

What Makes Systemic Infections More Dangerous?

high fever

fatigue

rapid heart rate

rapid heart rate

Can Air Pollution Increase the Risk of Infections and Worsen Health?

Does Sonia Gandhi’s Recent Health History Indicate Increased Vulnerability?

January 2026: Hospitalized for respiratory discomfort

June 2025: Admitted for routine check-up and later for a stomach-related issue.

Previous reports also noted mildly elevated blood pressure during evaluation

Respiratory deposition of particulate matter in Delhi: a five-year assessment of exposure patterns and health risks - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-26663-0)