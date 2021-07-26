by Dr Jayashree on  July 26, 2021 at 11:57 PM Dental News
Understanding Oral-Health Impact Profile Survey
New poster on "Oral-Health Impact Profile 5: Analyzing A Private Practice Adult Population's Distribution" is presented at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR).

A high school student along with researcher from University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA, performed an observational study to understand the distribution of the Oral-Health Impact Profile (OHIP5) scores in a general adult population seeking care in a private, suburban dental clinic.

Participants were adult patients seeking care in a clinic who were administered the OHIP5 survey upon arrival. This survey was filled out as a paper copy and additionally included demographic questions (race, ethnicity, gender and age) for additional analysis.


A chi-square test for homogeneity is performed, which determined no difference between the score distributions between females and males.

Understanding the distribution of OHIP5 scores between men and women of an adult population seeking care in a private, suburban dental clinic allows for dental practitioners to further improve the care that they provide and allows for them to enhance their treatment plans.



Source: Medindia

