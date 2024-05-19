Understanding How Seasonal Changes Impact Blood Pressure Levels



Cold Winters and Vasoconstriction

Health experts emphasized that seasonal variations, such as hot, humid weather or cold winters, can significantly raise or lower blood pressure, ( ) highlighting the importance of regular monitoring.The blood pressure tends to vary as the temperature fluctuates. According to health experts, seasonal variations of blood pressure occur, especially in North India, because in winter temperatures drop up to five to six degrees, and in summer it can reach the maximum between 40 to 45.“This usually happens during” Dr Vinayak Agrawal, Senior Director and Head, Non-Invasive Cardiology, FMRI, Gurugram, told IANS.High ambient temperatures in summer cause blood pressure to drop, leading to orthostatic hypotension (lightheadedness or dizziness when standing after sitting or lying down), increasing the risk of falls. “And especially during extreme summers, there can be a lot of sweating, which can further reduce the BP,” Dr Ashwani Mehta, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.“One can prevent rise or drop in BP during seasonal variations by following a schedule and keeping an eye on the blood pressure. If you measure your blood pressure and adjust the medicine in consultation with your doctors, then it can be taken care of. Many times doctors reduce the dose of medication in certain patients during summers and restart them during the winters,” he said.Source-IANS