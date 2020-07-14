by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Understanding Gut Microbiota For Type 2 Diabetes Prevention
The gut microbiota helps identify individuals with pre-diabetes and diabetes as the gut microbiota shifts in parallel with the disease. The analysis of microbiota shows that the potential to produce butyrate, a fatty acid that controls inflammation, is reduced in individuals with diabetes. Beneficial bacteria produce this fatty acid in the gut as a result of digesting dietary fibers.

The individual mix of microorganisms in the human gastrointestinal tract provides vital clues as to how any future incidence of type 2 diabetes can be predicted, prevented and treated. This is demonstrated in a population study led from the University of Gothenburg. Sweden.

That a person's gut microbiota can contribute to type 2 diabetes has been shown in previous research, led by Fredrik Bäckhed, Professor of Molecular Medicine at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.


The present study, now published in the journal Cell Metabolism, describes newly discovered clues in the microbiota to how bacteria may contribute to type 2 diabetes and potentially predict who will develop disease based individual's gut microbiota.

By studying people who have not yet developed type 2 diabetes, the researchers were able to rule out the possibility that the gut microbiota was affected by the disease or its treatment. The majority of previous studies in this field have compared healthy individuals with patients.

What has emerged is that in individuals with raised fasting blood glucose levels or reduced glucose tolerance, a condition known as pre-diabetes, as well as in people with untreated type 2 diabetes, the gut microbiota is changed. Accordingly, the findings show that the gut microbiota can be used to identify individuals with diabetes.

The study also shows that, in the gut microbiota of study participants with pre-diabetes or who had developed type 2 diabetes, the potential to produce butyrate (a fatty acid that promotes hormone production in the gastrointestinal tract and controls inflammation) was reduced. This substance is formed mainly by beneficial bacteria in intestines as they digest dietary fibers. One possible implication is that altering individuals fiber intake and perhaps matching fiber types to specific microbiota, or development of next generation probiotics to add missing bacteria, may enable the development of novel diabetes prevention or therapeutics.

"Our study shows clearly that the composition of the gut microbiota may have a great potential for helping us to understand the risks of developing type 2 diabetes, and therefore improve our chances of detecting, preventing and treating the disease," Bäckhed says.

The results confirm the picture that the gut microbiota interacts with the body's functions and internal conditions. The intestinal tract contains more than a kilogram of bacteria that are important for our health, and the kinds of gut bacteria found in people with type 2 diabetes seem to differ from those in healthy people.

"We hope to find patterns and identify which components of the gut microbiota identify individuals whose risk of developing type 2 diabetes is elevated. In the future, perhaps we'll be able to prescribe individualized dietary changes, or develop new types of probiotic that can prevent or perhaps even treat the disease," Bäckhed says.

The research now published builds on a population-based study that has been underway at the University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital since 2013. It covered some 5,000 randomly selected people who were invited to take part in the study, and its purpose was to investigate which factors may entail an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. To confirm and verify the findings, the researchers also analyzed samples collected from the Swedish Cardiopulmonary Bioimage Study (SCAPIS), a nation-wide population study.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Fiber Up Your Meals
A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide