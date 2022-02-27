About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Undernourished Infants at Risk for Lung Restriction

by Colleen Fleiss on February 27, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Undernourished Infants at Risk for Lung Restriction

Infants with deficient nutrition and growth are more likely to suffer from spirometric restriction, a severe respiratory condition associated with early mortality as adults.

The study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, is the first to identify early-life risk factors for spirometric restriction in adult life. A team led by Stefano Guerra, MD, PhD, MPH, director of population sciences at the UArizona Health Sciences Asthma and Airway Disease Research Center, found three risk factors that were significantly linked to adult spirometric restriction: maternal nutritional problems during pregnancy, low birth weight for gestational age, and below normal weight in childhood.

Advertisement


Spirometric restriction, a restrictive lung disease that decreases total lung capacity, is an important marker of poor general health and has been linked to an increase in cardiovascular disease, diabetes and metabolic syndrome, as well as a higher risk of dying of any cause.

"Participants who were underweight in childhood had a risk of developing lung restriction that was three times higher than children with normal weight," said Dr. Guerra, a professor of medicine and the Henry E. Dahlberg Chair in Asthma Research at the UArizona College of Medicine - Tucson.
Advertisement

"Similar increased risks for spirometric restriction were found for infants who were born small for gestational age. This may be an indicator that during early development, perhaps even in utero, something went wrong, and that's affecting your lungs as well as your cardiovascular system and other organs. That might explain the comorbidity and increased mortality risk that we see with this restrictive pattern."

Researchers examined data from participants who were tracked over two to four decades, from infancy to adulthood, in long-term respiratory studies including the Tucson Children's Respiratory Study at the Asthma and Airway Disease Research Center and two similar studies in Great Britain and Sweden.

Study participants whose mothers had nutritional problems such as anemia and excessive vomiting during pregnancy were twice as likely to have spirometric restriction at ages 22-36. Infants who were born small for their gestational age were nearly three times more likely to develop spirometric restriction as adults. And when childhood nutritional status was evaluated from ages 6 to 16, participants who were underweight - particularly those with deficits in lean body mass - were three times more likely than those with a normal weight to develop spirometric restriction as adults.

"What was striking is how consistent the findings were. This association was pretty much identical in each of the three cohorts," said Dr. Guerra, who is a member of the BIO5 Institute.

"Our findings really highlight that growth and nutrition problems very early in life have a long-term effect or consequence on adult lung health," added co-author Nipasiri Trudeau, née Voraphani, a statistician in the Asthma and Airway Disease Research Center who earned a doctorate in medicine in Thailand before emigrating to the U.S.

Dr. Guerra and other UArizona Health Sciences investigators are now studying whether children can "catch up" and improve their long-term health through better nutrition or other interventions.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Sanitizers May Reduce Face Mask Efficacy
Genes Most Likely to Lead to Heart Attacks Identified >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pneumoconiosis Silicosis 

Recommended Reading
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency
Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ......
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place....
New Drug Discovered for Asthma and Other Obstructive Lung Diseases
New Drug Discovered for Asthma and Other Obstructive Lung Diseases
Researchers test 40 million compounds and find a biased asthma drug that selectively relaxes airway ...
Nintedanib Slows Progression of Scarring Lung Diseases: Study
Nintedanib Slows Progression of Scarring Lung Diseases: Study
New study findings suggest all progressive, scarring lung diseases may share similar mechanisms and ...
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation ...
Silicosis
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterise...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)