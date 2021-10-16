Uncovering the Importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Advertisement

Unsustainable pharmaceutical business models, and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, have illustrated a strong need for innovation to improve business agility, continuity, and resilience.An increasing number of leading pharmaceutical players are partnering with AI vendors to leverage their technology and expertise to identify new drug candidates.AI algorithms, which are trained using large datasets, are expected to play an even bigger role in the future not only in optimizing drug discovery and development, but also in enhancing processes such as manufacturing, marketing, and sales.Source: Medindia