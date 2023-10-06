About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Uncovering the Causes and Cure for Common Type of High Blood Pressure

by Colleen Fleiss on June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM
A gene variant that is associated with the cause of hypertension or high blood pressure has been discovered by researchers (1 Trusted Source
Somatic mutations of CADM1 in aldosterone-producing adenomas and gap junction-dependent regulation of aldosterone production

Go to source).

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
The cause is a tiny benign nodule, present in one-in-twenty people with hypertension. The nodule produces a hormone, aldosterone, that controls how much salt is in the body. The new discovery is a gene variant in some of these nodules which leads to a vast, but intermittent, over-production of the hormone.

Firstly, the variant affects a protein called CADM1 and stops cells in the body from 'talking' to each other and saying that it is time to stop making aldosterone. The fluctuating release of aldosterone throughout the day is also an issue for doctors, which at its peak causes salt overload and hypertension. This fluctuation explains why patients with the gene variant can elude diagnosis unless they happen to have blood tests at different times of day.
Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.
The researchers also discovered that this form of hypertension could be cured by unilateral adrenalectomy - removing one of the two adrenal glands. Following removal, previously severe hypertension despite treatment with multiple drugs disappeared, with no treatment required through many subsequent years of observation.

The researchers are recommending that aldosterone is measured through a 24-hour urine test rather than one-off blood measurements, which will discover more people living with hypertension but going undiagnosed.

The initial patient in this study was detected when doctors noticed fluctuation in his hormone levels during his participation in a clinical trial of treatments for difficult hypertension.

In most people with hypertension, the cause is unknown, and the condition requires life-long treatment by drugs. Previous research by the group at Queen Mary discovered that in 5-10% of people with hypertension the cause is a gene mutation in the adrenal glands, which results in excessive amounts of aldosterone being produced. Aldosterone causes salt to be retained in the body, driving up the blood pressure. Patients with excessive aldosterone levels in the blood are resistant to treatment with the commonly used drugs for hypertension, and at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

"In the 900th anniversary of Barts Hospital, this story illustrates benefits from the virtuous circle of Science and Medicine. Most patients consent to our undertaking non-routine molecular analyses of their surgical samples, from which we discover how their hypertension was caused, and how to cure it in future patients. Because the aldosterone nodules in this study were so small, we are now investigating whether momentary cauterization of the nodule is an alternative to surgical removal of the whole adrenal gland."

Reference :
  1. Somatic mutations of CADM1 in aldosterone-producing adenomas and gap junction-dependent regulation of aldosterone production - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-023-01403-0 )
Source: Eurekalert
It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the quiz.
Recommended Readings

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm ...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart ...
High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is ...
Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...
Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its ...
Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce ...

Latest Hypertension News

Keeping Blood Pressure Under Control is Good for the Brain

A new study shows that maintaining blood pressure at optimal levels is more effective in preserving brain health compared to standard treatment goals.
Does Strength Training Help Reduce Blood Pressure?

Engaging in moderate to vigorous intensity strength training activity two or three times a week can lower blood pressure (BP).
High Blood Pressure in Children May Continue Till Adulthood

Hypertensive children are highly likely to become hypertensive adults and to have measurable target organ injury, particularly blood vessels, and valves in the heart.
Traffic Noise Is Pumping Up Your Blood Pressure

Navigating through congested road traffic not only makes people lose their cool but also may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure.
Moderate Salt Intake is Good for People With Hypertension

Is moderate salt good for people with high blood pressure (hypertension)? Yes, moderate salt restriction can lower blood pressure and depressive symptoms effectively.
