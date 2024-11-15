Uncontrolled Diabetes Harms Eye, Brain Health

Unmanaged diabetes raises the risk of stroke and vision loss.



Neglecting timely diabetes management can lead to serious eye and brain complications, warn experts.A new study published inrevealed that about 212 million people lived with diabetes in India in 2022 -- the highest in the world. Diabetes is a condition with high blood sugar due to a deficiency in the hormone insulin. Uncontrolled blood sugars in patients with diabetes are known to have a wide range of complications involving multiple organ systems. "Uncontrolled diabetes can have a devastating impact on eye health, leading to conditions like diabetic retinopathy,"Dr. Ikeda Lal, Senior cornea, Cataract and refractory surgery specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Delhi Eye Centre, told IANS. The condition often shows no symptoms in its early stages, making routine screenings crucial."Early detection is key; regular eye exams can catch subtle changes before they progress,” Lal added. Managing diabetes and protecting one’s vision go hand-in-hand, making proactive care essential for long-term eye health. Timely intervention can help patients maintain their sight and quality of life.Further, uncontrolled diabetes also leads to various neurological conditions in diabetic patients. “The brain complications in diabetes are in the form of strokes, dementia (cognitive impairment like memory disturbances, impaired ability to perform activities of daily living), infections due to compromised immunity as a result of uncontrolled blood sugars, seizures or fits due to either very high blood sugars or low blood sugars (hypoglycemia),” Dr. Sowmya M, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.All these can be prevented by taking measures to keep the blood sugars under control, said the expert. “The outcomes of untreated and uncontrolled diabetes also include heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness, and amputations,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia on Thursday.“These complications not only impose an emotional and financial burden on individuals and families but also significant financial strain on healthcare systems,” Wazed noted, urging nations to collectively work to overcome the growing burden of diabetes. As per the latest estimates, diabetes affected nearly 246 million people in 2022 in the WHO South-East Asia Region, including India.While early detection is crucial, Wazed stated that more than 60 percent of people with diabetes in the Region are unaware of their status. She called on to increase awareness campaigns about the prevention, detection, and management of diabetes. She also urged the need to tackle the challenges faced by individuals, communities, and health systems to access diabetes prevention and management.Source-IANS