UN: Women, Girls With Autism Must be Empowered

Font : A- A+



United Nations calls for empowering women and girls with autism. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "we must stand up for the rights of people with autism and speak out against discrimination", Xinhua news agency reported.

UN: Women, Girls With Autism Must be Empowered



He added that the UN's work for gender equality and women's empowerment must reach all the world's women and girls including those with disabilities and ensure that they have the freedom to make their own choices and participate in the creation of policies that concern them.



‘Efforts must be made to empower women and girls with autism, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.’ Also, on Monday, in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber, there was an event to mark the World Autism Awareness Day with experts and advocates, looking at the challenges that women and girls with autism face today.



The theme of this year's World Autism Awareness Day is "Empowering Women and Girls with Autism."



World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on April 2 every year, encouraging UN Member States to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism throughout the world.



Source: IANS He added that the UN's work for gender equality and women's empowerment must reach all the world's women and girls including those with disabilities and ensure that they have the freedom to make their own choices and participate in the creation of policies that concern them.Also, on Monday, in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber, there was an event to mark the World Autism Awareness Day with experts and advocates, looking at the challenges that women and girls with autism face today.The theme of this year's World Autism Awareness Day is "Empowering Women and Girls with Autism."World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on April 2 every year, encouraging UN Member States to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism throughout the world.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: