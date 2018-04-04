medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

UN: Women, Girls With Autism Must be Empowered

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 4, 2018 at 12:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

United Nations calls for empowering women and girls with autism. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "we must stand up for the rights of people with autism and speak out against discrimination", Xinhua news agency reported.
UN: Women, Girls With Autism Must be Empowered
UN: Women, Girls With Autism Must be Empowered

He added that the UN's work for gender equality and women's empowerment must reach all the world's women and girls including those with disabilities and ensure that they have the freedom to make their own choices and participate in the creation of policies that concern them.

Also, on Monday, in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber, there was an event to mark the World Autism Awareness Day with experts and advocates, looking at the challenges that women and girls with autism face today.

The theme of this year's World Autism Awareness Day is "Empowering Women and Girls with Autism."

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on April 2 every year, encouraging UN Member States to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism throughout the world.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism

It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this ...

World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day

Every year, the World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2nd. "Empowering Women and Girls with Autism" is the theme for this year 2018. It is necessary to create awareness to help the general public better understand autism.

Preschool Children With Autism Have Abnormal Brain Connections, Reveals MRI Study

Preschool Children With Autism Have Abnormal Brain Connections, Reveals MRI Study

Preschool children have brains that are wired differently finds a study on autism spectrum disorder using special MRI technique to show abnormal connections between networks of kids' brains.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

More News on:

Autism Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...