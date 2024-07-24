UN Reports Ending AIDS by 2030 Hinges on Policy Decisions This Year

A new report by UNAIDS warns that the global commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 hangs in the balance. The success hinges on policy decisions taken by governments this year, particularly regarding funding and human rights (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
2030 Goal Achievable, But Only with Increased Resources and Rights ProtectionsWhile there's been significant progress in rolling out antiretroviral treatment, with over 30 million people now receiving it, millions still lack access. Nearly a quarter (9.3 million) of those living with HIV globally are not on treatment. Regions outside sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Brazil, India, and Thailand, show the highest treatment gaps.
‘Did You Know?The report highlights missed targets for reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths. New infections remain triple the target set for 2025, and the world is off track to meet the goal of less than 250,000 AIDS-related deaths by 2025. Worse yet, new infections are actually rising in three regions: the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and central Asia, and Latin America.
Focus Needed on Girls, Women, and Marginalized GroupsThe report identifies gender inequality as a major driver of the pandemic, with adolescent girls and young women in Africa particularly vulnerable. Stigma and discrimination faced by marginalized communities, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs, further hinder prevention and treatment efforts. These groups now account for a higher proportion (55%) of new infections compared to 2010.
A critical challenge is the shrinking global funding for HIV programs. Total resources available dropped 5% in 2023, falling short of the amount needed by 2025. Domestic funding in low- and middle-income countries is also declining due to debt crises. Increased resource mobilization is crucial, especially in Asia and the Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa, where epidemics are growing despite funding cuts.
UNAIDS emphasizes that ending AIDS is both a political and financial decision. Leaders must choose to fulfill their commitment by ensuring adequate resources and protecting human rights. Byanyima, UNAIDS executive director, concludes: "The path that ends AIDS is a path that has been proven. The time to choose the right path is now."
