UN Intensifies Efforts Against Cholera in Somalia Amid Rising Death Toll

by Colleen Fleiss on May 20 2024 11:43 PM

The United Nations humanitarian agency has intensified its efforts to address the cholera () outbreak in Somalia, as the death toll has risen to 120 since January.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday that a total of 10,647 new cases of cholera have been reported in seven states, representing a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cholera
Cholera
Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.
"Additional funds are required to urgently meet the needs of the affected people," the OCHA said in its report released in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Impact of Heavy Rains on Cholera Outbreak in Somalia

The OCHA added that the heavy rains pounding the country are expected to worsen the current outbreak of acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera, which is already significantly high in some hotspot locations. It said the case fatality rate is slightly above the WHO emergency threshold of less than or equal to 1 per cent.

The UN agency has attributed the ongoing cholera outbreak in Somalia to a growing number of people, who lack access to safe water and proper sanitation.

Quiz on Cholera
Quiz on Cholera
Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that spreads as an epidemic and claims around one hundred thousand lives every year. Here’s a quiz that tests how much you know about cholera! ...
Somalia has had uninterrupted AWD/cholera transmission since 2022 and in the Banadir region since the 2017 drought, according to the WHO.

In 2023, more than 18,304 cumulative cases and 46 deaths were reported in Somalia, more than half of which were children under the age of five.

Cholera Oral Vaccine: WHO Prequalifies a New Simplified Vaccine
Cholera Oral Vaccine: WHO Prequalifies a New Simplified Vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified a new oral cholera vaccine, a simplified formulation that will help increase its production capacity.
Source-IANS
Rising to the Top: Children Worldwide at Risk of Cholera
Rising to the Top: Children Worldwide at Risk of Cholera
In 43 countries, after years of decline, cholera is making a comeback affecting kids under the age of five.

