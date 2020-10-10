Umifenovir Not Effective in Treating Mild COVID: Glenmark

‘Favipiravir therapy and supportive care remain a suitable and effective choice for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infection.’

This was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year that led the company to receive the emergency use authorization for Favipiravir.This second study, titled the FAITH trial evaluated the possible superiority of thecombination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy.As per the results that Glenmark presented to the regulator on Friday, the study showed no superior clinical outcomes with the addition of Umifenovir. The FAITH study enrolled in 158 hospitalized patients with moderate Covid-19 in India.The study's primary endpoint (clinical outcome measured) was the time taken from randomization to clinical cure, defined as resolution of baseline clinical signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection and at least a 2-point improvement on WHO Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement, within a time frame of 28 days.The median time to clinical cure improved by only one day (7 as compared to 8) in patients whoreceived the two antiviral combinations, which was not statistically significant and did not justify adding two antiviral agents.Commenting on the trial's findings, Monika Tandon, Senior Vice President, and Head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Glenmark was the first company to provide patients an oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 in India, and this combination study was yet another effort on our part to examine new treatment options to combat the health crisis."These latest findings confirm that the addition of Umifenovir does not show any incremental benefit in clinical outcomes. Thus Favipiravir therapy, along with supportive care, remains a suitable and effective choice for mild to moderate Covid-19 infection."Source: IANS