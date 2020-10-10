by Iswarya on  October 10, 2020 at 10:03 AM Coronavirus News
Umifenovir Not Effective in Treating Mild COVID: Glenmark
Addition of Umifenovir did not significantly benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate COVID-19 patients, announced Glenmark Pharma.

Umifenovir did not show superior clinical outcomes when added to Favipiravir treatment, and the trial did not meet the key endpoints.

Glenmark on Friday announced the results of its "FAITH" combination trial with antivirals Umifenovir and Favipiravir for the treatment of moderate hospitalized Covid-19 patients.


This was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year that led the company to receive the emergency use authorization for Favipiravir.

This second study, titled the FAITH trial evaluated the possible superiority of the

combination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy.

As per the results that Glenmark presented to the regulator on Friday, the study showed no superior clinical outcomes with the addition of Umifenovir. The FAITH study enrolled in 158 hospitalized patients with moderate Covid-19 in India.

The study's primary endpoint (clinical outcome measured) was the time taken from randomization to clinical cure, defined as resolution of baseline clinical signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection and at least a 2-point improvement on WHO Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement, within a time frame of 28 days.

The median time to clinical cure improved by only one day (7 as compared to 8) in patients who

received the two antiviral combinations, which was not statistically significant and did not justify adding two antiviral agents.

Commenting on the trial's findings, Monika Tandon, Senior Vice President, and Head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Glenmark was the first company to provide patients an oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 in India, and this combination study was yet another effort on our part to examine new treatment options to combat the health crisis.

"These latest findings confirm that the addition of Umifenovir does not show any incremental benefit in clinical outcomes. Thus Favipiravir therapy, along with supportive care, remains a suitable and effective choice for mild to moderate Covid-19 infection."

Source: IANS

