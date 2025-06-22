Umbilical Cord Blood Biomarkers: Early Sepsis Detection in Preterm Infants

Cord blood proteins may help detect sepsis early in preterm newborns, reducing unnecessary antibiotic use.



Reducing Antibiotic Use with Precise Sepsis Diagnostics

Guiding Antibiotic Stewardship in Early Sepsis

Cord blood proteomics identifies biomarkers of early-onset neonatal sepsis - (https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/193826)

Researchers have uncovered promising new biomarkers in the fight against early onsetBy analyzingthe team identified specific proteins that indicate acute systemic inflammation—an immune response to infection.These biomarkers offer a noninvasive, reliable method to detect early onset sepsis, potentially improving the accuracy of diagnosis. ( )The breakthrough could help reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics in newborns—a common precaution that can lead to serious side effects, including disrupted microbiome development and increased vulnerability to future infections. The study, published inopens the door to more precise, safer care for premature babies during their most critical days.Early onset sepsis occurs within 72 hours of life and is more common in preterm infants. It usually develops in utero, and intraamniotic infection is often the trigger for preterm birth.Early onset sepsis is hard to diagnose definitively from clinical signs, so antibiotics are started while waiting for culture results.Among veryeven when culture results are negative because they are presumed to have sepsis.“Cord blood is an excellent source of information on the state of the baby’s health at the time of delivery. Cord blood biomarker results can be available within 24 hours, allowing physicians to rule out early onset sepsis and discontinue antibiotics with more confidence,” said lead author Leena B. Mithal, MD, pediatric infectious diseases specialist and Neal, Kathleen, and Adam Kulick Endowed Research Scholar at Lurie Children’s, as well as Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.“This could be an important advance in the care of premature infants.”Dr. Mithal and colleagues alsoThis innovation has a patent pending. “The next step will be to validate our findings through multicenter studies and clinical trials,” said Dr. Mithal.Source-Eurekalert