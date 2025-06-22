About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Umbilical Cord Blood Biomarkers: Early Sepsis Detection in Preterm Infants

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 22 2025 9:26 PM

Cord blood proteins may help detect sepsis early in preterm newborns, reducing unnecessary antibiotic use.

Researchers have uncovered promising new biomarkers in the fight against early onset sepsis in preterm infants. By analyzing umbilical cord blood, the team identified specific proteins that indicate acute systemic inflammation—an immune response to infection.
These biomarkers offer a noninvasive, reliable method to detect early onset sepsis, potentially improving the accuracy of diagnosis. ()

Septicemia
Septicemia
Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Reducing Antibiotic Use with Precise Sepsis Diagnostics

The breakthrough could help reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics in newborns—a common precaution that can lead to serious side effects, including disrupted microbiome development and increased vulnerability to future infections. The study, published in JCI Insight, opens the door to more precise, safer care for premature babies during their most critical days.

Early onset sepsis occurs within 72 hours of life and is more common in preterm infants. It usually develops in utero, and intraamniotic infection is often the trigger for preterm birth.

Early onset sepsis is hard to diagnose definitively from clinical signs, so antibiotics are started while waiting for culture results.

Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.
Among very low birth weight infants nationally, 78 percent receive antibiotics after delivery. Around 25 percent of these babies are continued on antibiotics even when culture results are negative because they are presumed to have sepsis.

Guiding Antibiotic Stewardship in Early Sepsis

“Cord blood is an excellent source of information on the state of the baby’s health at the time of delivery. Cord blood biomarker results can be available within 24 hours, allowing physicians to rule out early onset sepsis and discontinue antibiotics with more confidence,” said lead author Leena B. Mithal, MD, pediatric infectious diseases specialist and Neal, Kathleen, and Adam Kulick Endowed Research Scholar at Lurie Children’s, as well as Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Sepsis or septicemia occurs when the body responds in an exaggerated manner to infection resulting in bloodstream infection with severe tissue damage and multiple organ failure and death if not managed promptly. Take this quiz to test your knowledge ...
“This could be an important advance in the care of premature infants.”

Dr. Mithal and colleagues also developed a machine learning diagnostic algorithm based on cord blood biomarkers and risk factors for early onset sepsis. This innovation has a patent pending. “The next step will be to validate our findings through multicenter studies and clinical trials,” said Dr. Mithal.

Reference:
  1. Cord blood proteomics identifies biomarkers of early-onset neonatal sepsis - (https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/193826)
Source-Eurekalert


