medindia

Ultrasound Therapy Soon Could Treat Cardiovascular Diseases

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 16, 2019 at 3:38 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ultrasound is a powerful form of energy, could be used for minimally invasive or noninvasive acoustic treatment of a variety of cardiovascular diseases.
Ultrasound Therapy Soon Could Treat Cardiovascular Diseases
Ultrasound Therapy Soon Could Treat Cardiovascular Diseases

Ultrasound can be considered a mechanical wave for both clinical diagnostics and therapeutic purposes based on its good penetrability and directivity while spreading in solid organs or tissues without any ionizing radiation. As a powerful form of energy, ultrasound, is used for deep-tissue therapy with different sonication parameters.

Show Full Article


The feasibility of minimally invasive or noninvasive acoustic treatment of a variety of diseases, such as hypertension, arrhythmia, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and myocardial infarction, is being explored in animal experiments and clinical trials. In this review, we summarize the biomedical effects of acoustic intervention in experimental and clinical studies, current challenges, and the potential of ultrasound for cardiovascular disease therapy.

The current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications volume 4, issue 2, pp. 125-134; DOI https://doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2019.0013, Xiaoyu Zheng, Qingyao Liao, Yue Wang, Hua Li, Xiaodong Wang, Yaohui Wang, Wentao Wu, Junlin Wang, Ling Xiao, and Jing Huang. From the Department of Cardiology, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China and the Institute of Acoustics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China summarize the biomedical effects of acoustic intervention in experimental and clinical studies, current challenges, and the potential of ultrasound for cardiovascular disease therapy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Cardiac Markers

Cardiac markers are biomarkers which are measured to evaluate the function of heart. The test for troponin may be regarded as the most sensitive and specific test for myocardial

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Doppler Ultrasound Scan

Doppler ultrasound scan is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure used to evaluate blood flow to our body. It is usually done for arms and legs, carotid arteries, brain and heart.

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Fetal Heart Ultrasound

Fetal heart ultrasound is used to view your unborn baby’s heart, assess fetal heart circulation, flow of blood in the various chambers of heart and fetal heartbeat.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans

Do you want to see your baby in your womb - watch it on 3D or 4D Ultrasound monitor. 3D and 4D Ultrasound is used to detect fetal abnormalities & growth.

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Transvaginal Ultrasound

Transvaginal ultrasound/sonogram is used to examine uterus, ovaries, cervix and pelvic organs. Sonography images of transvaginal ultrasound procedure are clearer than abdominal ultrasound.

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

Ultrasound

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

More News on:

Radioisotope Scan Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Egg Donation Ultrasound Reiki and Pranic Healing Transvaginal Ultrasound Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans Fetal Heart Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound Scan 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Fever

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive