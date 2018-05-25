medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Ultrasound Surgery: New Treatment for High Blood Pressure

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 25, 2018 at 2:12 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New ultrasound surgery could offer hope to patients with high blood pressure who do not respond to drugs, and are at increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including stroke and heart attack, revealed results of a clinical trial led in the UK by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust, and supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
Ultrasound Surgery: New Treatment for High Blood Pressure
Ultrasound Surgery: New Treatment for High Blood Pressure

The results are published in The Lancet and have been presented at the EuroPCR congress in Paris. The international clinical trial, carried out from 2017 to 2018 at St Bartholomew's Hospital in the UK by the NIHR Barts Biomedical Research Centre, tested a one-hour operation called 'renal denervation', which uses ultrasound energy to disrupt the nerves between the kidneys and the brain that carry signals for controlling blood pressure.

146 patients in the United States, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom were randomised to receive either renal denervation or a 'sham procedure' - the surgical equivalent of a placebo. Patients also remained off blood pressure medications for two months unless specified blood pressure levels were exceeded.

After two months, the renal denervation group experienced an 8.5 mm Hg reduction in blood pressure, which was a 6.3 mm Hg greater reduction compared with the sham group.

More than 66 per cent of subjects treated with renal denervation demonstrated a 5 mm Hg or greater reduction in blood pressure, compared with 33 per cent in the sham group.

No major adverse events were reported in either group, and the blood pressure lowering effect of renal denervation was consistent across sex and ethnicity.

UK Principal Investigator Dr Melvin Lobo from Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust said: "These results leave us clinicians in no doubt that this ultrasound-based therapy works to improve blood pressure control - at least in the short term. Further larger trials will be needed to confirm the efficacy and safety of the technology, but we hope that they could lead to renal denervation therapy being offered as an alternative to lifelong medications for hypertension."

The study has limitations including the short follow-up time of two months. This was done for safety reasons to minimise the duration of patients being off antihypertensive medications. Longer follow-up of this trial and additional numbers of treated patients will be necessary to provide greater assurance of safety and to exclude rare adverse events.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Quiz on Hypertension

Quiz on Hypertension

It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the ...

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

Tremor, Movement-Disorder Sufferers Could Profit From MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Surgery: Study

Tremor, Movement-Disorder Sufferers Could Profit From MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Surgery: Study

The use of MR-guided focused ultrasound surgery (MRgFUS) may be very effective in alleviating tremor and other types of movement disorders as demonstrated by research findings.

Egg Donation

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Radioisotope Scan

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Ultrasound

Ultrasound

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Radioisotope Scan Egg Donation Ultrasound Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Quiz on Hypertension 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...