Ultrasound-Guided Carpal Tunnel Release Improves Long Term Outcomes

The researchers reviewed sixty-one UGCTR procedures performed in 46 patients (25 women and 21 men; mean age 60.6 years) with clinically diagnosed carpal tunnel syndrome. All procedures were also performed under local anesthetic at an outpatient radiology office using the SX-One MicroKnife® (Sonex Health). The median pre-procedure scores were 45.4 for QDASH, 3.2 for BCTSQ-SS, and 2.5 for BCTSQ-FS. The median 2-week post-procedure scores were 22.5 for QDASH, 1.7 for BCTSQ-SS, and 1.9 for BCTSQ-FS. All the values decreased (p < 0.001) from pre-procedure scores. They also surpassed reference standards for clinically important difference in scores. Follow-up questionnaires after 1.7 years post-procedure were obtained for 90% (55/61) of wrists. There were further declines (p < 0.001) in median scores: 2.3 for QDASH, 1.2 for BCTSQ-SS, and 1.1 for BCTSQ-FS. At long-term follow-up, 96% (52/54) of wrists demonstrated lower QDASH, and 98% (53/54) lower BCTSQ (average of BCTSQ-SS and BCTSQ-FS), vs pre-procedure scores. There were no immediate post-operative complications. However, the authors included several response modifications for 2 patients who required surgery for complications experienced 8-10 days postoperatively (one for infection following injury and one for post-traumatic compartment syndrome). The procedure includes a more extensive pre-procedural cleaning. It extends to the forearm circumferentially prior to draping. A TegadermTM is now placed at the distal third of the forearm. It acts as an additional sterile barrier at the edge of the sterile field. Two passes of the ligament transection are also performed routinely on patients in order to potentially reduce the risk of remnant tissue that may contribute to incomplete release.