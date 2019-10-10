medindia

Ultrasound During Late Third Trimester Detects Missed Fetal Abnormalities

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 10, 2019 at 12:16 AM Child Health News
In one in 200 women who had undergone a first and/or second trimester ultrasound examination, a fetal anomaly was detected for the first time in the third trimester, stated study published in Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology that involved more than 50,000 pregnancies.
Most of the fetal abnormalities (68%) seen at 35 to 37 weeks had already been diagnosed in the first and/or second trimester, and the incidence of abnormalities first seen at 35 and 37 weeks was 0.5%.

The study highlights the benefit of a late third trimester scan for detecting fetal abnormalities that were either missed in previous first and second trimester scans or became apparent only during the third trimester.

Source: Eurekalert

