Ultrasound During Late Third Trimester Detects Missed Fetal Abnormalities

In one in 200 women who had undergone a first and/or second trimester ultrasound examination, a fetal anomaly was detected for the first time in the third trimester, stated study published in Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology that involved more than 50,000 pregnancies.

Most of the fetal abnormalities (68%) seen at 35 to 37 weeks had already been diagnosed in the first and/or second trimester, and the incidence of abnormalities first seen at 35 and 37 weeks was 0.5%.



Source: Eurekalert

