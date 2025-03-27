About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ultrafine Bubble Showers: A Gentle Remedy for Atopic Dermatitis

by Adeline Dorcas on Mar 27 2025 1:44 AM

Ultrafine bubble showers significantly reduced inflammation in mice with allergen-induced atopic dermatitis.

Bubble baths are relaxing, but bubble showers could be the future of skincare.
An Osaka Metropolitan University-led medical research team found that ultrafine bubble showers might help prevent atopic dermatitis (eczema).

The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology (1 Trusted Source
Beneficial effects of ultrafine bubble shower on a mouse model of atopic dermatitis

Go to source).


Fight Atopic Dermatitis with Ultrafine Bubble Showers

Using ultrafine bubble showers may help in preventing or alleviating the symptoms of atopic dermatitis, a chronic skin condition characterized by inflammation, dryness, and itching.

Graduate School of Medicine student Ayaki Matsumoto and Associate Professor Hisayoshi Imanishi led the study into using ultrafine bubbles, often used to clean medical equipment, on mice with atopic dermatitis.


Ultrafine Bubbles for Skin Health

The scientists found that in mice with atopic dermatitis due to external factors, inflammation was markedly suppressed when the affected skin was showered with ultrafine bubbles, while normal showers also showed some positive results. Additionally, the ultrafine bubble showers improved the levels of proteins in the skin that act as a protective barrier. For mice with atopic dermatitis caused by genetic factors, however, there were no significant differences even compared to mice who were not showered.


Are Ultrafine Bubbles the Future of Eczema Treatment?

“The results of this study suggest that ultrafine bubble shower treatment might be a new treatment for allergen-induced atopic dermatitis for humans, but this study was conducted on mice and the shower treatment period was short, only a week or two,” stated graduate student Matsumoto.

“From now on,” Professor Imanishi added, “it will be necessary to conduct ultrafine bubble shower therapy for several months on human patients to examine the effects.”

References:
  1. Beneficial effects of ultrafine bubble shower on a mouse model of atopic dermatitis - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1483000/full)


Source-Osaka Metropolitan University
