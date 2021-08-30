by Hannah Joy on  August 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Ultra-Processed Food 'Bad' for the Heart
Consuming ultra-processed food once a week can increase the risk of heart disease, reveals a new research presented at ESC Congress 2021.

Ultra-processed food refers to a wide range of products such as mass produced bread, ready meals, fast foods, sweets and desserts, salty snacks, breakfast cereals, reconstituted meat including chicken and fish nuggets, instant noodles and soups, tinned vegetables with added salt, sugar-coated dried fruit, sodas and sweetened beverages.


Limited information exists on the relationship of these products with heart attacks and strokes. This study examined the association between consumption of ultra-processed foods and developing, or dying from, cardiovascular disease over a 10-year period.


The analysis used data from the ATTICA prospective study, which was conducted during 2001-2012 in Greece.

The study enrolled adults free of cardiovascular disease at baseline who were asked about the frequency and portion sizes of a range of foods and beverages consumed during the previous seven days.

The researchers also used a questionnaire to assess level of adherence to a heart healthy dietary pattern, i.e. the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes fruit, vegetables, and whole grains. Participants were assigned a score of 0 to 55 (higher values mean better adherence).

Participants were followed up for 10 years for the occurrence of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events including heart attack, unstable angina, stroke, heart failure and heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias).

The study included 2,020 participants, of whom 1,014 were women and 1,006 were men. The average age was 45 years. On average, participants consumed approximately 15 servings of ultra-processed foods per week. During the 10-year follow up there were 317 cardiovascular events.

The incidence of cardiovascular events was progressively higher as ultra-processed food consumption rose. With an average weekly consumption of 7.5, 13, and 18 servings, the incidence of cardiovascular disease was 8.1%, 12.2%, and 16.6%, respectively.

Each additional weekly serving of ultra-processed food was associated with a 10% higher likelihood of cardiovascular disease within the decade (hazard ratio [HR] per additional weekly serving=1.10; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02-1.21; p=0.04).

The association was reassessed according to adherence to a Mediterranean diet. The aggravating role of ultra-processed foods became even stronger in participants with a low level of adherence to this dietary pattern.

In those with a Mediterranean diet score less than 27, each additional weekly serving of ultra-processed food was associated with a 19% higher likelihood of cardiovascular disease within the decade (HR per additional weekly serving=1.19; 95% CI 1.12-1.25; p=0.02).

In those with a moderate to high level of adherence to the Mediterranean diet (score above 27), each additional weekly serving of ultra-processed food was associated with an 8% higher likelihood of cardiovascular disease within 10 years - but the association was no longer significant (HR per additional weekly serving=1.08; 95% CI 0.98-1.19; p=0.09).

Study author Dr. Matina Kouvari of Harokopio University of Athens, Greece said: "Evidence is accumulating for an association between ultra-processed foods and increased risks of several chronic diseases.

Our study suggests that the detrimental relationship with cardiovascular disease is even stronger in those with a generally unhealthy diet. Public health initiatives and nutrition policies are needed to promote nutritious food choices while for individuals, limiting ultra-processed food intake seems sensible."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

How Much Ultra-Processed Foods Do Kids and Teens Consume?
Ultra-processed food consumption is high among kids & teenagers. Too much consumption of these foods can cause early diabetes, obesity, and other serious medical conditions, such as certain cancers.
READ MORE
Eating Too Much of Ultra-processed Foods can Lower Your Heart Health
If you are eating too much ultra-processed foods, its time to say no to them because eating fast food can put you at risk of heart disease. Ultra-processed foods are often high in salt, added sugars, saturated fat and other substances that increase ...
READ MORE
Eating More Ultra-processed Foods Can Lead to Early Death
Eating too many ultra-processed foods can put at higher risk of early death. So, avoid highly processed foods like packaged snacks, sodas, sweetened drinks, cakes, donuts, pastries, ice cream, pizzas, pasta, burgers, hot dogs, and sausages to live ...
READ MORE
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Heart Disease Risk
Researchers find link between ultra-processed food consumption and increased risk of heart disease and death
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan