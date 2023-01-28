About Careers MedBlog Contact us
UK's Soft Drink Taxes Help Curb Obesity in Girls!

by Karishma Abhishek on January 28, 2023 at 12:36 AM
UK's Soft Drink Taxes Help Curb Obesity in Girls!

Two-tier soft drinks industry levy implemented in the UK in 2018 was correlated with an 8% decline in obesity among 10-11-year-old girls, particularly those residing in the most deprived areas as per a new study published in PLOS Medicine by Nina Rogers of University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, UK, and colleagues.

Sweet Solution to Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity rates in England have risen in recent decades, with around 10% of 4-5-year-old children and 20% of 10-11-year-old children living with obesity in 2020.

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run


Intake of regular soft drinks adds calories but diet colas don't. However, expert opinion says that diet colas are not the best alternative to regular soft drinks.
There is strong evidence that the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages increases the risk of obesity and other serious diseases. In April 2018, the UK soft drinks industry levy (SDIL) went into effect to incentivize soft drink makers to reduce the sugar content of drinks.

In the new study, researchers used annual repeat cross-sectional data on more than one million children in state-maintained English primary schools. Students aged 4-5 and 10-11 were followed over time between September 2013 and November 2019.
Regular Soft Drink Consumption may Make Teens More Aggressive

Regular Soft Drink Consumption may Make Teens More Aggressive


Frequent soft drink consumption by teenagers may contribute to aggressive behavior over time, according to a new study.
The researchers compared the obesity levels 19 months following the SDIL with predicted obesity levels had the SDIL not happened, controlling for each child's sex and the level of deprivation of their school area.

Fighting Obesity in the UK

In 10-11-year-old girls, there was an absolute reduction in the obesity rate of 1.6 percentage points (95% CI 1.1-2.1), which equates to an 8% relative reduction in obesity rates. The greatest reductions were seen in girls in the most deprived quintiles, with an absolute reduction of 2.4 percentage points (95% CI 1.6-3.2) in obesity prevalence in the most deprived quintile.

In 10-11-year-old boys, there was no overall change in obesity rates, and no obvious pattern of changes in relation to deprivation, though a 1.6% (95% CI 0.7-2.5) absolute increase in obesity rate was observed in the least deprived quintile (equivalent to a 10.1% relative increase). In younger children, no overall associations were found between the SDIL and obesity levels.

"Our findings suggest that the UK SDIL led to positive health impacts in the form of reduced obesity levels in girls aged 10-11 years," the authors say. "Further strategies are needed to reduce obesity prevalence in primary school children overall, and particularly in older boys and younger children."

Rogers adds, "We've shown for the first time that the UK Soft drink industry levy is likely to have helped prevent thousands of children becoming obese each year."



Source: Eurekalert
United Kingdom: Amount of Sugar Sold in Soft Drinks Drops by 29%

United Kingdom: Amount of Sugar Sold in Soft Drinks Drops by 29%


Between 2015-2018, in the UK there was a 29% reduction in the total number of sugar sold in soft drinks, stated new study.
