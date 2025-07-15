UK`s First Low-Cost Online Therapy Boosts Youth Mental Wellness

Study finds a simple, scalable approach can aid youth in building strong psychological foundations.
A mental health strategy developed by the University of East Anglia might alter how teens see themselves, thereby promoting mental well-being (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The efficacy of an online selfâ€administered single session intervention to promote growth mindset in adolescents: A randomised controlled trial
Go to source). A new study demonstrates that just watching a 10-minute video can positively improve young people’s understanding regarding their personality traits.
Although, the intervention did not show any instantaneous effects on anxiety and depression symptoms.
The findings add to a growing body of evidence that mental health support delivered online can play a valuable role - but may work best as part of a broader toolkit of services.
The team say that more research to evaluate its longer-term effect is needed.
Urgent Need for Youth Mental Health SupportDr. Kenny Chiu, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Mental health conditions affect one in seven young people globally. In the UK, around one in five young people have probable mental health disorders, yet 75 per cent of them are not receiving any support.”
“This is a huge problem – not least since most adult mental health conditions first emerge in childhood or teenage years.”
Prof. Richard Meiser-Stedman from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Experts in youth mental health have been exploring online single-session interventions (SSIs) as an accessible form of early support - particularly as traditional services face growing demand.”
“For the first time, we explored whether a brief video-based online intervention could help young people in the UK.”
The research team tested an intervention based on growth mindset principles - the belief that personal traits and abilities can change over time.
More than 100 teens were recruited through schools, charities, and social media.
Participants were randomly assigned to either complete a mindset intervention or join a waitlist control group.
They were asked to report their levels of anxiety, depression, and psychological flexibility, as well as their beliefs about personality, before the session and again one month later.
Dr. Jessica Ball, who led this research as part of her doctoral clinical training at UEA, said:
“As one of the first UK-based low-cost online single session trials for youth mental health, our study shows promising results.”
“While the video didn't significantly reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, it did seem to change how participants thought about their personality, fostering the development of a growth mindset.”
Dr. Chiu said: "This study shows early promise in implementing a low-cost and scalable way to support young people's psychological development.”
This study was led by UEA in collaboration with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Bath.
Source-Eurekalert