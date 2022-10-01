About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

UK Virologist Says 'Deltacron' a Lab Contamination, Not a New Variant

by Colleen Fleiss on January 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM
Font : A-A+

UK Virologist Says 'Deltacron' a Lab Contamination, Not a New Variant

A UK-based virologist said that Deltacron is a "lab contamination" and not a new strain.

Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Imperial College London, said that the Cypriot 'Deltacron' sequences reported by several large media outlets look to be quite clearly "contaminated".

Advertisement


"When new variants come through sequencing lab, contamination isn't that uncommon (very tiny volumes of liquid can cause this) - just usually these fairly clearly contaminated sequences are not reported by major media outlets," Peacock said in a Twitter thread on Sunday.

According to him, Omicron has likely not circulated for long enough, in a large enough population, to produce a true recombinant.

True recombinants don't tend to appear until a few weeks/months after there's been substantial co-circulation.
Advertisement

"We're only a couple of weeks into Omicron - I really doubt there are any prevalent recombinants yet," he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not commented on this development yet.

The genetic details of 'Deltacron' published on the GISAID database also do not resemble a recombinant.

Earlier, Leondios Kostrikis, the head of the biotechnology and molecular virology laboratory at the University of Cyprus, claimed that his team had detected a new variant, "Deltacron," in 25 people.

According to Kostrikis, of the 25 samples taken in Cyprus, 11 were hospitalized due to the virus, while 14 were from the general population.

However, the new variant was not something to worry about at the moment, Cyprus Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas was quoted as saying.

It is "quite possible" that the new strain has not been found elsewhere, and the sequences of the cases have been sent to GISAID, an open access database that tracks developments in the coronavirus, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Vaccine Drive for Precautionary Dose in Chennai Inaugurated
Genetic Mutations Key for COVID Susceptibility In India >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
New 'Deltacron' COVID Variant Detected
New 'Deltacron' COVID Variant Detected
A new variant named Deltacron has been detected in Cyprus. Deltacron has a similar genetic ......
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close