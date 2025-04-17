UK Vaping Trends Shift in Response to Upcoming Disposable Vape Ban

UK vaping trends shift after government plans disposable vape ban, with usage stabilizing and disposable preference dropping sharply among young adults.

Changes in vaping trends since the announcement of an impending ban on disposable vapes: A population study in Great Britain

Number of young vapers in the UK who mainly use disposable e-cigarettes dropped from 63% to just 35% in one year—even before the government's ban takes effect in June. It shows how policy announcements alone can drive big behavior shifts.