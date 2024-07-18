About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

UK TV Doctors Deepfaked to Sell Scam Products on Social Media

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 18 2024 2:49 PM

UK TV Doctors Deepfaked to Sell Scam Products on Social Media
A recent investigation by The BMJ revealed that scammers are increasingly using deepfakes to impersonate well-known UK television doctors in order to promote bogus health products on social media. Doctors like Hilary Jones, Michael Mosley, and Rangan Chatterjee have all had their likenesses used to advertise products claiming to cure high blood pressure, diabetes, and even sell hemp gummies (1 Trusted Source
British TV doctors are being 'deepfaked' to promote health scams

Go to source).

Deep Fakes: A Growing Threat

Deepfakes are videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) that can realistically superimpose a person's face onto another body. This technology can be very convincing, and studies suggest that up to half of people cannot distinguish deep fakes from real videos, especially those related to scientific topics.

Recognizing Signs of Gaming-Induced Behavioral Changes in Children
Recognizing Signs of Gaming-Induced Behavioral Changes in Children
Behavioral changes in children, accompanied by disrupted eating and sleeping patterns, may indicate gaming addiction.
Retired doctor John Cormack collaborated with The BMJ to track the prevalence of deepfaked doctors on social media. He pointed out that creating deep fakes is significantly cheaper than legitimate product development and marketing.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram (owned by Meta) acknowledge the issue and claim to be working on improving detection and removal of such content. However, deepfake creators can easily re-upload content under different accounts, making it a persistent problem.

Why Deepfakes Work?

Deepfakes exploit people's trust in familiar faces. Seeing a respected medical professional endorse a product makes viewers more likely to believe its claims.

Kashmir Haunted by the Fear of Fake Drugs
Kashmir Haunted by the Fear of Fake Drugs
An allegation over the wrongful purchase of antibiotics by a government-appointed committee in Jammu and Kashmir, has now started creating fear in the imagination of the public in the Valley.
Deepfake technology is constantly evolving, making it difficult to identify them definitively. However, some red flags to watch out for include unnatural body movements or slight inconsistencies between the person's face and the video.

If you encounter a suspicious video, some steps you can take are scrutinizing the content for inconsistencies, leaving a comment expressing your doubts about the video's authenticity, or reporting the video and the account that posted it using the platform's built-in reporting tools.

Advertisement
E-Mail Scam Informs People They Have Been Diagnosed With Cancer
E-Mail Scam Informs People They Have Been Diagnosed With Cancer
A new e-mail scam has left thousands of people worried and frightened.
Reference:
  1. British TV doctors are being 'deepfaked' to promote health scams - (https://gnews.org/m/2779338)


Source-Medindia
Men, More Gullible Than Women to Facebook Scams
Men, More Gullible Than Women to Facebook Scams
Men are more vulnerable than women to fall for Facebook scams, reveals a novel study.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement