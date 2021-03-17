UK Trends in Inflammatory Eye Disease

provides estimates of the incidence and prevalence of scleritis between 1997 and 2018 in the U.K.
‘Individuals who developed scleritis often had immune-related diseases before or after being diagnosed with scleritis.’
Investigators found that the U.K. incidence of new cases appears to have fallen by about one-third over the past 22 years, to 2.8 new cases per 100,000 people per year.
This trend is likely due to improvements in the management of immune-related diseases.
Individuals who developed scleritis often had immune-related diseases before or after being diagnosed with scleritis.
"This study highlights how the use of routinely collected large-scale data offers unprecedented opportunity to advance understanding of the epidemiology of rare conditions and their associations," the authors wrote.
Source: Eurekalert