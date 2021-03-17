UK Trends in Inflammatory Eye Disease

U.K. incidence of new inflammatory eye disease cases have fallen by about one-third over the past 22 years, reveals a new study.



Scleritis is a vision-threatening inflammatory condition of the white portion of the eye, or the sclera, that is thought to be the result of an over-reaction of the body's immune system.

‘Individuals who developed scleritis often had immune-related diseases before or after being diagnosed with scleritis.’





This trend is likely due to improvements in the management of immune-related diseases.



Individuals who developed scleritis often had immune-related diseases before or after being diagnosed with scleritis.



"This study highlights how the use of routinely collected large-scale data offers unprecedented opportunity to advance understanding of the epidemiology of rare conditions and their associations," the authors wrote.







Source: Eurekalert Investigators found that the U.K. incidence of new cases appears to have fallen by about one-third over the past 22 years, to 2.8 new cases per 100,000 people per year.This trend is likely due to improvements in the management of immune-related diseases.Individuals who developed scleritis often had immune-related diseases before or after being diagnosed with scleritis."This study highlights how the use of routinely collected large-scale data offers unprecedented opportunity to advance understanding of the epidemiology of rare conditions and their associations," the authors wrote.Source: Eurekalert

A new study published inprovides estimates of the incidence and prevalence of scleritis between 1997 and 2018 in the U.K.